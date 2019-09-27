BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About University Of Michigan in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre, & Dance. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

Students at the University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre, & Dance can pursue BFAs in performance, design & production, or interarts performance. The school also offers a bachelor in theatre arts, providing a substantive theatre education within a liberal arts framework. The school presents 10 or more full-scale staged productions each year, and design & production majors also work on presentations in dance, opera, and musical theatre. In addition, multiple student-produced theatre companies provide students the chance to discover and explore different aspects of stagecraft, whether as actors, directors, designers, technicians, or playwrights.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Complete the Common Application or Coalition Application and create an "Artistic Profile" - Pre-Screen. Those selected will be invited to audition either on Campus or at the Chicago Unifieds. For the auditions, students prepare two short, contrasting monologues from plays, two selections of musical theatre repertoire that contrast in style and decade of composition, and participate in a Dance call.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Think of your audition as your time to share where you are in your development as a young artist rather than a time to impress.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Ben Ahlers, Etai Benson, Jane Bruce, RJ Brown , Gavin Creel, Barrett Foa, Alex Gemignani, Erika Henningsen, Rachel Hoffman, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Simon Longnight, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Ashley Park, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Solea Pfeiffer, Stephanie Styles, Toni Trucks, Ryan Vasquez

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

On Stage

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Students participate in productions, summer stock, Philharmonic concerts and some have ongoing professional performance employment concurrent with their studies.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

We offer a "Working In Theatre Lab" where students meet with Casting Directors, Managers, Agents, and Artistic Directors on a regular basis. We also offer an extensive professional preparation that culminates in our Senior Showcase.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Our faculty continues to work professionally, our alumni, who are working in the profession, participate in the Department as mentors and guests, and we continually update our course content to prepare students for the industry to come while providing solid technique as an artistic foundation.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

The University of Michigan Department of Musical Theatre is renowned as one of the top musical theatre programs in the world, and offers young performers the unparalleled opportunity to receive a premier university education along with intense, conservatory-style training. Hailed for its smart, skilled graduates, the program has one of the largest networks of alumni working on Broadway. The Department faculty comprises seasoned industry professionals and the field's top pedagogues, and the student body reflects the diversity of our country and the world. Individualism is valued here-we cultivate and support the unique strengths, talents, and hopes of each student.





Related Articles