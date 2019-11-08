BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Point Park University in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at the Point Park University's Theatre Department. Check out info on the school and answers about their programs below!

Point Park University is Pittsburgh's only Downtown university. The university's theatre program combines performance experience with intense training by internationally recognized master teachers, directors and choreographers. Offering B.F.A. degrees in theatre arts, acting, musical theatre and theatre production, students work alongside professional artists to hone their craft and develop their artistry.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Common pre screen

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Do material that you love ( close to your age, no dialects), have additional material with you. Try to relax and have fun! We want you to do well!

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

20-30

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Rob Ashford, Tony Yazbeck, on the lust of Playbills top 10 schools for most alums on Broadway third year in a row.

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

On stage

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Our students work with a lot of industry people over four years, guest directors, masterclasses and junior study abroad in fall semester of junior year ( MT training at University of West London)

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

The students are provided many opportunities to network senior year, we work on professional business aspects, create websites, work on self taping and work with a team from NYC on the NYC showcase.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

We are always assessing the program - the training, recruitment, retention and alumni success. We work with industry people all the time and look to their guidance. Faculty stays active and aware of trends. We also continue to find the best ways to train a diverse population of students and continue to try to create a positive environment

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

We have a beautiful new multi theatre facility and most of all we are very proud of our students!

Be sure to apply to Point Park University's Theatre Department here: https://www.pointpark.edu/academics/schools/copa/copadeptsmajors/theatre/index





