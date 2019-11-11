BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About College of the Ozarks in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at the College of the Ozarks Theatre department! Check out info on the school and answers about their programs below!

The College of the Ozarks Theatre department offers theatre courses that focus on four major areas of emphasis, including General Theatre, Musical Theatre, Speech and Theatre Education, and Drama Ministry, as well as a General Theatre minor. Students develop an appreciation for and knowledge of several areas of theatre including stage movement, vocal training, acting, dancing, stagecraft, design, directing, playwriting, theatre history, and script analysis. They acquire experience in performance and technical theatre and develop a strong work ethic that prepares them for postgraduate education or successful professional employment.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Reading and prepared song

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Clear goals and eyes up

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

2-10

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

April Scott

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

Both

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Working to pay for tuition in the theatre.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

Connect with Sight and Sound Theatre

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Program review each year

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

We are a work study college. Students attend here tuition free. The theatre department is a work station on campus.

Be sure to apply to the College of the Ozarks theatre department here: https://www.cofo.edu/Page/Academics/Academic-Programs/Theatre.201.html





Related Articles