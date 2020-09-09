BWW Blog: My Journey with Theatre

Now as a college student in NYC, I feel an even deeper connection to theatre than I ever have before.

Me as Mrs. Potts in

my high school's production

of Beauty and the Beast

Theatre is engrained so deeply in my life that it is hard to pinpoint my first real experience with the arts. Music runs in my family, so I guess I was bound to form an attachment. My grandpa was in a band called The Tigermen based out of update New York in the 60's. My dad did theatre in his school years. My younger brother, whether he likes it or not, has a knack for being onstage. And my mom has always loved to sing and play the piano. It definitely makes sense that I have such an organic and deep connection to theatre.

I danced for 6 years as a child, and even got to perform at the beautiful Hershey Theatre with my studio. It wasn't until my middle school years that I started auditioning for musicals, but I truly fell in love with being onstage around the age of 12. I started seeing a wonderful voice coach in 8th grade, and learned so many incredibly valuable lessons about vocal health and putting myself in the headspace that allowed me to be the best performer I could be, while being exposed to new shows and composers. As a sophomore in high school, I worked as the stage director for my brother's middle school production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. And in high school, I hosted our cabarets and showcases, helped run our music department's special media accounts, and participated in multiple productions. I loved that my schedule allowed me to be so heavily involved, and I think that being educated about so many different aspects of the arts really helped me appreciate the work I was doing.

Pride Playbill from Matilda,

which was my first Broadway show!

I will never forget my first Broadway show. I saw Matilda with my dad, who has become my Broadway buddy over the last few years, and the feeling I experienced watching the cast bow at curtain call was unlike anything I had ever felt before. I remember being on the verge of tears when I first heard "When I Grow Up", and even after 5 years that song still resonates so deeply with me and reminds me of a very specific moment in my life. I was 14 years old at the time and knew that I personally would never get to be in Matilda, but seeing and feeling the joy radiating from the actors onstage in that moment brought me so much fulfillment and genuine happiness. I was lucky enough to grow up within driving distance of New York City, so a few times a year my family would drive to Manhattan from corn-country Pennsylvania, and entertain my show obsession for a few days. I was completely hooked.

I think that the most fulfilling aspect of my personal journey with theatre has been the connections I've made with the people around me. I was always taught to never talk to strangers on the internet, but some of the greatest friends I have made were brought on by a social media connection and our shared love for a certain show or performer. One of my best friends is from Australia, and we met on Twitter because we were both huge fans of Hamilton. I've befriended ushers and stagedoor security guards, made new friends in the rush line, and randomly run into people at events like the Broadway Flea Market that I had been following online for years. I have also grown closer with my family, because I personally believe there is no greater bonding experience than seeing a Broadway show together or forcing everyone to listen to my favorite cast recordings in the car. Additionally, I have been fortunate enough to go backstage at 4 Broadway shows thanks to some wonderfully generous performers that I connected with through social media.

In the green room of

The Little Theatre last Fall

before a performance of All Shook Up

Now as a college student in NYC, I feel an even deeper connection to theatre than I ever have before. Being a member of the Chappell Players Theatre Group has already been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, especially since I never really envisioned myself performing ever again after high school. Before the pandemic, I was entering show lotteries every day, waking up at 4am to rush my current obsession Jagged Little Pill, and attending cast album events at the Upper East Side Barnes & Noble. The energy that New York City radiates is truly tangible, so even when I was not actually sitting in a theatre, I could still feel Broadway's presence in my soul. The separation that I have experienced from the city that I have grown to call home, and the thing that makes me the happiest has truly been a challenge, but I feel so incredibly lucky to have experienced the things I did. I am living the life that 13 year old me dreamed of, and could not be more grateful.

