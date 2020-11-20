BWW Blog: Life in Room 661

Sabrina: Alrighty! As a start, can you say your name, year, major(s), and favorite color.

Clara: Hi, my name is Clara. I am a second year and an Art and Elementary Education major. My favorite color is blue.

Sabrina: Great! So, for the first question, we will start somewhat general. What is it like to live with two dance majors?

Clara: It is definitely very interesting, especially when I am in class and you are dancing behind me, but it does not bother me as much as it would some other people. I grew up with three younger brothers who also do crazy things while I am trying to work, so I guess I am used to it.

Sabrina: So, your response almost ties into the next question, which is has living with two dance majors affected your learning?

Clara: Honestly, no, because I am very good at concentrating on one thing while there is a lot of things going on around me. Like I said, three younger brothers.

Sabrina: Do you have any funny anecdotes about your time living with two dance majors?

Clara: The very first day of class, my painting professor decided to turn everyone's camera and microphone on for them, and your ballet music was playing in the background. She said something like "does someone have piano music playing?" I responded "yes, that is my roommates in their ballet class." She then said, "you can be muted then" and has not turned my microphone on since.

Sabrina: One of your roommates (me) is also a Theatre Arts major taking an acting class through Zoom in our dorm room? How is trying to work during these two classes different, or is it the same?

Clara: I would say [your acting class] is more interesting because I can only here one end of the conversation [during a scene], so I have absolutely no idea what the other person is saying. It's kind of interesting because during your acting class, I just guess what the other person is saying based on what you are saying. It is definitely a bit more distracting then the piano music that plays during ballet because it least with that, I hear everything everyone is saying.

Following an experiment, we discovered that the lines with which Clara was filling in the dots were, in fact, not the lines my partner says.

Related Articles