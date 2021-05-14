BWW Blog: I Want to Act. Where Do I Train?

I want to act. Where do I train?



Do your research

It's all about choosing the right program. It may sound obvious, but if you want to be an actor, go to an acting school. However, if you want to be an actor in musical theatre go to a musical theatre school. Either way, it's good to have a strong foundation before starting an intensive program. Find out as much as you can about the programs you're applying for. Look for how many hours you'll be acting, singing or dancing.

Choose a school where you'll get lots of personal attention; where you're a name, not a number.



Practical training is key!

It is so important to get as much practical training as you can. Talk to students who are currently attending the school you're interested in. Ask them if the program is what they thought it was going to be? Are they happy? Are they getting what they paid for? If you want to be a performer, that means you have to get up and on your feet. Choosing a school where you have to sit for hours in a classroom discussing things like the golden era of musical theatre is unlikely going to get you where you want to go.

Do I need a degree?



Do I need a degree? There are many Universities, Conservatoire and Drama Schools, some offer Degrees in the performing arts, and some don't. The main thing to remember is that you don't need a degree to perform on Broadway or the West End - it's all about what you can do. However, a degree may be beneficial in later life, and help secure non-performance related career opportunities.

There are many Degrees out there that you can study on a part-time basis at any age, so don't let this be the governing factor when choosing and embarking on a professional performance programme.

