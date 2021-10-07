BWW Blog: BEA'S NYCC SPEED INTERVIEW SERIES #3 - Paul Scanlan, Cofounder and CEO of Legion M

Welcome to Bea's NYCC Speed Interview Series! As I do press coverage for New York Comic Con 2021, I'll be doing short interviews with influential creators. For issue #3, here's a speed interview with Paul Scanlan, cofounder and CEO of Legion M, the world's first fan-owned entertainment company.

BM: Tell me about Legion M.

PS: We're a fan owned entertainment company. We're literally owned by fans. We started the company to be owned by fans from day one. We just opened our eighth round of financing, and the whole idea is that fans are the secret sauce to the entertainment industry. Individually, maybe we don't have a lot of power. But when we organize and unite, we have a lot of power.

It's a vibrant and engaged community that is investing in and producing wildly original movies and TV series. We've been around for five years, and we've been involved in over ten projects that are released already. And, we have more than twenty five projects in development.

We just sold a series to a major streamer. We're not allowed to talk about what project it is, but we can say that it's due to come out in 2022, maybe early 2023 depending on how production goes, but that's really exciting. It's a huge milestone for us. Not only is our first project in TV, but also our first big sale to a major streamer.

BM: What makes Legion M different?

PS: When we decide what types of projects we're going to do, we go to our community. We ask them what they're interested in and who we should be working with. Our community told us that they love true crime, so we found a true crime thriller, developed it, and got it financed, and now we're producing that movie. We're not just raising capital with our community so that we can fund projects; we really see the community as the driving force behind our projects, also how we can harness the wisdom and insight of the community. If they're authentically interested in these projects, it probably means the that the world is authentically interested, too.

BM: Sum up Legion M in one sentence.

PS: Legion M: Fans have all the power when we are united to take over Hollywood.

Find Legion M on Instagram (@legionmofficial), Twitter (@LegionMForum), Facebook (here), and legionm.com.