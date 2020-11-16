BWW Blog: 9 Must-Visit Websites for Theatre Themed Gifts

Keep scrolling to explore 9 websites that sell products sure to make any thespian smile this holiday season.

The holidays are rapidly approaching, and if you're someone who is a notoriously bad gift-giver, you're probably panicking. The internet can be overwhelming when you're on the hunt for the perfect present for your best friend or mom, and Black Friday shopping is pretty much out of the question at this point, but fear not! If you're searching for Broadway themed gifts that are perfect for the theatre lover in your life, you've come to the right place. Keep scrolling to explore 9 websites that sell products sure to make any thespian smile this holiday season.

Barnes and Noble:

I have a slight obsession with Barnes & Noble. I love books and they have such an incredible selection, but they really do seem to sell everything. Some great gifts that you can find here for the theatre lover in your life include the newly released Jagged Little Pill behind the scenes book, "Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Cookbook", and vinyl records of various different cast albums.

Click here!

Playbill Store:

The Playbill Store is truly the place to go if you're looking for Broadway gifts this season. They sell everything from vocal selections, to official show apparel, to opening night Playbills from your favorite productions. They even have a helpful "holiday gift guide" tab on their website that you can visit for ideas and inspiration!

Click here!

Broadway Goes Pop

Broadway Goes Pop is a must-visit website if you're searching for unique Christmas presents for your theatre loving friends or family. Amber Kempter, the mastermind behind these incredible designs, sells enamel pins, stickers, magnets and even stationary with your favorite Broadway characters on them. She also creates fun face masks, tumblers and sweatshirts!

Click here!

BroadwayHD Subscription:

A subscription to BroadwayHD, which is a theatre streaming platform, is a really special gift that is truly perfect for this holiday season. A subscription is $8.99 for one month, or $99.99 for a full year, and the website offers a wide range of shows such as Miss Saigon, Falsettos, and Kinky Boots. You can visit the "give a gift" section on their website for more information.

Click here!

Thespian Swag

I recently discovered Thespian Swag, and this hidden gem of a website has some amazing finds! You can search by show if you're on the hunt for a particular item, but they also sell beautiful collectible posters, theatre-themed jewelry, and fun Broadway colored pencils!

Click here!

Etsy:

Etsy is the holy grail when it comes to handmade, thoughtful and one-of-a-kind gifts. Do you want dangly earrings with tiny Hamilton playbills on them? They've got them. Are you looking for a t-shirt or hoodie with your favorite Mean Girls lyrics? They've got them. Want to buy a mask with a collage of colorful show logos? They've definitely got it. Basically anything you can imagine is sold here, but if you still are unable to find what you are looking for, may artists accept custom orders!

Click here!

Redbubble:

Redbubble is another amazing online store if you're looking for specific Broadway-related gifts. It is a popular website for laptop stickers, coffee mugs, tapestries and phone cases, among other things. Every design is crafted by an artist, and then reprinted onto the product of your choice, so it is an amazing way to support the side hustle of a fellow art lover, while getting some new theatre merch.

Click here!

TodayTix

Many people love to give or receive show tickets at Christmastime, because there is truly no greater gift than theatre. However, since there is still a fair amount of uncertainty regarding the timeline of Broadway's reopening, you can purchase a gift card from TodayTix that can be used to secure a spot at the recipient's show of choice when it is safe to return to the theatre! Some of the other products in their shop include tote bags, hats and t-shirts.

Click here!

Scenery Bags

If you have a fashion-loving Broadway fan in your life, or someone who is passionate about sustainability, a gift from Scenery Bags will be the highlight of their holiday season. The bags and accessories sold on the site are made from retired theatre backdrops or set pieces, and 10%

of the proceeds from each sale go to TDF. They sell rings made from the Beetlejuice pre-Broadway stage from their run in Washington D.C, bright colored wristlets created using the SpongeBob set, and stunning blue bags made from the ocean drop in Mamma Mia.

Click here!

Related Articles