BWW Album Review: Melissa Errico's TWO SPRING SONGS FOR SUMMER Finds New Meaning in Uncertain Times

Broadway favorite, Melissa Errico, recently released Two Spring Songs for Summer, featuring two classic hits, newly recorded in quarantine: Michel Legrand's "You Must Believe In Spring"-- including new lyrics specifically written for Melissa by Alan and Marilyn Bergman -- coupled with Alec Wilder's popular hit, "Blackberry Winter." Tedd Firth, Melissa's accompanist & music director is her partner on both - creating beautiful music together from a remote distance.

These two memorable songs are a bright spot for the uncertain times we are currently in - when our world is so far from what we could have ever imagined. Beautiful, soothing piano music sets up Errico's flawless voice for these unforgettable ballads. She has a true talent for storytelling and bringing imagery to life, as she takes listeners on a journey through song - no extra frills needed. Her sound is sophisticated, yet earthy and keeps you in awe. Firth's arrangements are stunning and make you long to be back in a cabaret club to take in the experience live.

While the two songs tell different tales, there is no shortage of raw and honest human emotion and the lessons we have to learn. Errico even begins "Blackberry Winter" with a whisper and says to herself, "Make it personal!" to set the stage. This expression plays on the concept of an unexpected event occurring when times should be sunny and bright, but mother nature is playing a cruel joke - just as a frost or cold snap comes in and destroys a crop of blackberries in the month of May, when they should be blooming. In this case, this refers to a heartbreak that suddenly encompasses your world, creating a dark cloud, and makes the good times seem so far back in the rearview mirror. That loss, sadness, and loneliness can get very heavy - but life goes on. Like the natural cycle of seasons, (even when things seem to be out of order) our paths keep moving forward. "I'll never get over losing you, but I've had to learn that life goes on and the memories grow dim like a half-forgotten song, until a Blackberry Winter reminds me you are gone" -- Resiliency is the name of the game, but not without some tough reminders.

"You Must Believe in Spring" evokes powerful metaphors from nature to bring important messages to life. While the outside world sometimes shows no signs of new life, like the bare tree, it knows that "its emptiness is just a time of year" and doesn't question if its leaves will reappear. Similar to our hopes and dreams, we have to keep the faith that there is a light at the end of the tunnel - no matter how barren or hopeless circumstances can feel. The sound and messages are hauntingly beautiful and provides a much-needed reminder of hope - especially when normalcy seems so far off. As the "Sleeping rose awaits the kiss of May," what we make of this unprecedented time will determine how we perceive the world going forward and there's always beauty, joy, and love to be shared.

"This too shall pass."

Two Spring Songs for Summer couldn't have come at a better time and is a brilliant gift that Errico is giving us - one that will lift spirits, while challenging us to reflect on the past, grow from our experiences, and become stronger for the future. Happiness will be in our grasp and we will be enjoying spring once again.

Two Spring Songs for Summer was released on Friday, July 10th and is available on Amazon, iTunes, and Apple Music and is available for streaming and digital download on all platforms.

Related Articles