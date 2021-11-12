BWW Album Review: A VERY DARREN CRISSMAS Serves Up the Perfect Cup of Holiday Cheer

Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild award-winner, and singer-songwriter and activist, who has graced the screen and Broadway stage in popular acts, including Glee, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and more, Darren Criss is ringin' in the holiday season with a new album! Ron Fair, multi-Grammy nominee and producer of numerous Grammy-winning hits, produces.

A Very Darren Crissmas is true to Criss' extraordinary range and effervescent personality! Including classics such as "Happy Holidays/The Holiday Season - Medley" and "The Christmas Song" (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire), this setlist evokes those heartwarming images that we return to once a year - such as the anticipation of Santa Claus, family meals, festive decorations, melodious carols, and jolly moments shared among friends. Listening to these tunes with Criss' unique and personal style brings them to life in new and uplifting ways.

Additionally, Criss brings the party with some humorous tracks, such as "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" (Hippo the Hero) and "Drunk on Christmas" that remind us that the holidays don't always have to be taken so seriously. There is room for mishaps, silliness, and awkward moments, as well as plenty of laughs! After all the tiring preparation and hosting duties, it's time to kick up our heels and toast to surviving another December - hey, everyone has their own bliss!

Also featured on A Very Darren Crissmas are a few special guests -- Adam Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and Evan Rachel Wood -- because what is Christmas without friends? It adds to the fun celebration and showcases the enjoyment we can find in sharing our experiences (the good, bad, and the ugly) with those we care about.

Criss' rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" is absolutely beautiful and helps to hone the pureness and joy of this special day. While traditions and gatherings have looked different over the last few years, this song reflects on lessons we can glean from simpler times and make the most of what we have. Even in challenging circumstances, our memories have the power to sustain us and help us to push through, as we continue to hope for a brighter future.

I, for one, will be gleefully accepting this exciting and merry gift from Mr. Criss and encourage you to do the same! A Very Darren Crissmas is the perfect soundtrack to make your holidays a little lighter, a little more entertaining, and when all else fails, offers permission to throw up your hands and find the amusement any way you can - especially in periods of unpredictability!

Visit Criss' website for more, including upcoming tour dates!