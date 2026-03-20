BROADWAY DREAM ROLES Will Return This April to Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

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Broadway icons and rising stars will perform the roles they've always dreamed of playing, but never have, when Broadway Dream Roles returns Monday, April 20, 2026, to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The one-night-only event is produced by and will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Tickets are exclusively available now as one of the benefits for Broadway Cares' major donors, Visionary Circle and Angels Circle members, the NextGen Network and Colleen Dewhurst Legacy Society members. An extremely limited number of tickets will be available to the public to purchase beginning Tuesday, March 31.

At Broadway Dream Roles, an electrifying mix of Broadway's brightest and buzziest stars will take the stage in an intimate, deeply personal concert. Performers share the songs they've never gotten to sing on a Broadway stage - until now. Each number reveals the role that shaped them, challenged them or remained just out of reach, along with the story behind why.

Performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Last year's starry lineup ranged from legends Jennifer Holliday and Andrea Martin to show-stopping newcomers Tom Francis and Jasmine Amy Rogers.

Tickets to Broadway Dream Roles are included in the benefits offered to Broadway Cares' Visionary Circle and Angels Circle members who provide essential support for those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses across the country with their annual contribution of $1,000 or more. Members of the NextGen Network are young professionals committed to making an impact, and the Colleen Dewhurst Legacy Society is the planned giving program, recognizing those who have included Broadway Cares in their estate plan or will. These benefactors receive exclusive invitations to in-person and virtual events and VIP status at some of Broadway Cares most high-profile events, as well as a host of other benefits. For information about furthering your impact with Broadway Cares, contact Brian Marshall, senior development officer, at marshall@broadwaycares.org.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grantmaking organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the US and around the world.