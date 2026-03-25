BROADWAY BRASS BAND To Perform Live At Red Eye NYC

From sofa to stage, the Broadway Brass Band makes their anticipated New York City debut at Red Eye. Featuring songs from Fiddler On The Roof, Sweeney Todd, Les Miserables and more, the 7 piece ensemble enriches the theatre-kid inside all of us, no matter how deeply buried. Featuring special guests direct from Broadway, to be announced at a later date.

Combining a passion for showtunes with the power and party of horns, dynamic musician/performer Benny Lipson birthed the Broadway Brass Band in 2024. He set the internet ablaze with his cover of Hanukkah in Santa Monica and knew this ensemble could shine longer than eight nights. Since then, the band has featured the best theatre talent backed by a cast of first-call instrumentalists while dropping two EPs in 2025: Opening Number and Phantom of the Opera. This marks only the beginning of the longest running Broadway-adjacent show.

Red Eye NY is located at 355 West 41st Street. Doors open at 7pm. General admission starts at $25. For tickets, visit https://redeyetickets.com/events/broadway-brass-band