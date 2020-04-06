BEAUTIFUL Tour Put on Hold Due to the Health Crisis; Performances to Resume in the Fall
Beautiful has announced that the North American Tour has been put on pause due to the current health crisis. Performances will resume in the fall.
Take a look at their tweet below:
Performances for BEAUTIFUL on Tour will resume in the fall. If you purchased tickets to a performance, please see these instructions. We look forward to feelin' the earth move with you soon. #BeautifulOnTour pic.twitter.com/h48zw6sWb1- Beautiful Broadway (@BeautifulOnBway) April 6, 2020
BEAUTIFUL, is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, which has thrilled audiences with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began- and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.
Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember- and a story you'll never forget.
