BC/EFA Awards Emergency Grants To Aid Effort Against California Wildfires

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is awarding $225,000 in emergency grants to immediately help those battling and affected by the historically devastating wildfires spreading in California.

On behalf of the entire theatre community - those onstage, offstage and in the audience - Broadway Cares is providing a $100,000 grant to Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, $25,000 to Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation and $100,000 to The Actors Fund to augment the emergency assistance being provided to entertainment industry and performing arts professionals across California.

"When a natural disaster of this magnitude strikes, being on the front lines as those around you lose their homes, jobs and, heaven forbid, a family member or loved one, can rattle the strong and the brave," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "The theatre community is always among the first to look for tangible ways to provide immediate assistance for these in need. And as we have for 30 years, Broadway Cares, on behalf of our entire community on Broadway, Off-Broadway as well as on the road, is proud to quickly and responsibly support those doing the essential work that might not otherwise be recognized. These two organizations and The Actors Fund certainly fit that description."

Wildfires across California, fueled by dry brush and Gusty Winds in the past week, have killed at least 44 people, charred more than 200,000 acres and razed some 6,500 homes. The Camp fire in northern California already is the most destructive wildfire in state history and it's not yet contained. In southern California, northwest of Los Angeles, residents in well-known suburbs like Malibu and Thousand Oaks remain under evacuation orders as the fire shows no sign of containment.

The $100,000 emergency grant to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (supportlafd.org) supports the heroic men and women in the Los Angeles Fire Department who are responding to the wildfires, protecting life, property and the environment by providing essential equipment, training and public outreach programs to supplement city resources.

The grant to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation (lacountyanimals.org) will help shelters and rescue organizations across the state save and reunite beloved companion animals with their owners and families.

The Actors Fund (actorsfund.org) will receive an additional $100,000 grant for providing emergency financial assistance, connections and referrals to essential community resources for those who work in performing arts and entertainment and are affected by the California wildfires.

The emergency grants, which will be sent this week, come as dozens of Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring shows are participating in Broadway Cares' fall fundraising initiatives. At least two shows that are part of the fundraising - the national tours of A Bronx Tale and Dear Evan Hansen - are playing to audiences in California that have been directly affected by the wildfires.

Please visit these organizations online and join us with your personal support at supportlafd.org, lacountyanimals.org and actorsfund.org.

