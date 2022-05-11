BC/EFA Announces BROADWAY BARES: XXX

Broadway Bares will celebrate 30 years of baring it all with Broadway Bares: xx, a one-night-only extravaganza of provocative new production numbers inspired by the show's sexy and sensual three-decade run. The in-person edition returns Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Tickets to Broadway Bares: xx (#BroadwayBares), which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, are on sale now at broadwaycares.org.

NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street, NYC) will be percolating with seductive modern-day burlesque production numbers and those who cheer them on at 9:30 pm and midnight performances. This year, 14 choreographers will pull the g-strings of inspiration from Bares' titles and storylines of years past, bringing new takes to audience favorites.

Over its illustrious 30-year history, Broadway Bares has taken audiences on a variety of voyeuristic voyages. From titillating travels across the friendly skies to playfully pleasurable game nights, from flirtatious fairy tales to risque road trips. Broadway Bares has celebrated sumptuous superheroes and randy rock stars, delectable doctors and glittering Greek gods. Broadway Bares: xx will combine the best of three decades of striptease, humor, high-flying aerial work, high-energy dance, celebrity appearances and its always prevalent proclamation of pride.

Laya Barak will return to direct, with Jonathan Lee as associate director and Bares creator Jerry Mitchell and longtime director and performer Nick Kenkel as executive producers.

The choreographers taking on the task of creating audience-enthralling entertainment, in addition to Barak, Kenkel and Lee, are Al Blackstone, Jessica Castro, Armando Farfan, Ricky Hinds, Stephanie Klemons, Sekou McMiller, Michael Lee Scott, Gabby Sorrentino, Kellen Stancil, Andrew Turteltaub and James Alonzo White.

"We've been waiting to celebrate our 30th anniversary in person for two years and we are going FULL OUT," Mitchell said. "It's time to celebrate life and raise money to help provide meals and medication, health care and hope for those who need a little help right now. Whether it's been three years or 10 years since you last saw Bares , our 30th edition will be a show for the ages."

Tickets for Broadway Bares start at $75. VIP tickets include unlimited specialty cocktails and exclusive seating. The fabulous "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show and an invitation to a private cocktail party with Mitchell, Broadway Bares ' Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' sponsorship package includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight performance, a pre-show cocktail party and access to the final "undressed" rehearsal the evening of the show. Tickets details are at broadwaycares.org.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares ' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends paraded across a New York City bar and raised $8,000 for the cause.

The past two burlesque shows have donned pandemic-inspired namesakes, Broadway Bares: Zoom In and Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home. Together, these two virtual events collected $945,938. Since 1988, Broadway Bares has raised more than $21 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bares receives generous support from presenting sponsor M∙A∙C VIVA Glam as well as CAA and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.