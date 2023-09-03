Author Marissa Alma Nick to Host Book Signing Event at Bluestockings Cooperative In NY

The event will be held on September 22.

By: Sep. 03, 2023

Author Marissa Alma Nick to Host Book Signing Event at Bluestockings Cooperative In NY

Author Marissa Alma Nick is set to sign copies of her debut REBEL IN VENUS at Bluestockings Cooperative in New York City on September 22 at 5:30pm EST. The event will be followed by a moderated Q&A.

Marissa Alma Nick recently released her debut novel called REBEL IN VENUS, available at Amazon

Rebel in Venus is the story of a woman who suffered sexual assault, heartbreak, and abuse, leading her to the point of despair, only to find hope through the sheer resilience of her will and newfound friendship.

Although categorized as a novel, Rebel in Venus is a semi-autobiographical powerful, and honest story of redemption that illuminates queer experiences with an authentic perspective on some of today's most pressing social issues.

It uniquely explores complex situations arising from the intersectionality of queer identities, such as mental health, trauma, and abuse, de-stigmatizing and demystifying mental health not only within the LGBTQ+ community but as well among athletes.

Many athletes have already gone public with their struggles. Athletes like Michael Phelps, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles have successfully brought the issue to the forefront of conversation in sports in a way that society has not seen in the past.

Marissa started her own dance-theatre company Alma Dance Theater in Miami in 2012, and became the founding artistic director for the festival: ScreenDance Miami. While in Miami she's been an adjunct professor for the University of Miami's Musical Theater Department and has produced, choreographed, and directed live shows for Art Basel Miami, Faena Miami, Tigertail Productions, Vizcaya Museum, Perez Art Museum, Showfields Miami, and Together Arts.

After four knee surgeries (the most recent one being in July 2023), the tragic suicide of her best friend in January 2020, followed by the worldwide isolation brought upon by Covid 19, Marissa found herself forced by life to sit down and write this book. It became urgent for her to share and speak out about her experiences with mental health and abuse as not only an athlete but also as a queer woman.

REBEL IN VENUS takes place over one 'girl's night in' spent between best friends, Maria and Layla. Over the course of the witty and unexpected evening, Layla's memory is jolted, and her once carefully repressed past begins to return to her, triggering a sequence of events that ultimately jeopardizes Layla's unconventional life. In REBEL IN VENUS, the bold, and sometimes brutally honest stories that unfold, are filled with sexual revelations, high-school humiliations, unwanted pregnancies, unwavering friendships, sex work, divorce, and loss. As the confessions unfold, Layla's anguished past starts to crystallize and challenges the strength of her friendship with Maria, as well as Layla's own life. Will Layla learn to save herself in time? Or will her past win over her ability to see a future?

Marissa playfully blends literary genres, to bring to life the dynamic world that is Layla's past, and present. And through Layla's story, she points out how easy it is to wrap ourselves up in a cloak of shame, especially when we don't yet understand why what we're so ashamed of, or rather... that there isn't anything to be ashamed of. Marissa expresses the power we hold in our vulnerability, and the strength we can find in expressing it.

Rebel in Venus provides valuable content to help spread awareness, promote acceptance and support of anyone living with a mental illness. It's a reminder that when it comes to struggling with mental health, no one is alone.

For more information visit: www.rebelinvenus.com



