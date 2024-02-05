Audio Book Release Of DRAMA PRINCE, The 15th Nicky And Noah Mystery Novel, By Joe Cosentino, Out Now

Who doesn't want a fairy godmother to don them in a stunning new outfit and to be rescued from their humdrum life by a gorgeous prince? Imagine never having to cook, clean, do laundry, or deal with annoying relatives ever again? Not to mention live in a palace with a charming guy.

As a self-proclaimed Cinderella fanatic, Joe Cosentino decided his fifteenth Nicky and Noah mystery novel, now an audio book performed by the remarkable Brian Cheney (Note: Please link Brian Cheney's Broadway World bio here), would feature Nicky, Noah, and the Treemeadow College theatre crew venturing to a gay fairytale theme park in San Francisco, where they stage an original musical adaptation of Cinderella entitled, Let's Ball. College theatre professor and armchair Sherlock Holmes Nicky Abbondanza, in addition to being the director, plays King Charming, the king with a long scepter. Nicky's husband, colleague, and Watson, Noah Oliver plays Nicky's Queen-onstage and off. Their best friends, Martin and Ruben, are along for the wild ride as the Stepmother/Fairy Godmother and the Duke (who wants to grab his brother the King by the crown) respectively-but not respectfully. Once again, our favorite thespians use their drama skills to catch the killer before an explosive pumpkin threatens to make the show a bomb.

Mega-talented opera singer and actor Brian Cheney performs over twenty different character voices to perfection in this well-crafted audio book. His comic timing is impeccable.

For those of you who haven't yet ventured to the land of Nicky and Noah (and you should!), it's a gay cozy mystery comedy series, meaning the setting is warm and cozy, the clues and murders (and laughs) come fast and furious, and there are enough plot twists and turns and a surprise ending to keep the pages turning (as Nicky would say) "faster than an Amway distributor entering a new fifty-story apartment complex." At the center is the touching relationship between Professor of Play Directing Nicky Abbondanza and Associate Professor of Acting Noah Oliver. We watch them go from courting to marrying to adopting a child, all the while head over heels in love with each other (as we fall in love with them). Reviewers called the series "hysterically funny farce," "Murder She Wrote meets Hart to Hart meets The Hardy Boys," and "captivating whodunits." One reviewer wrote they are the funniest books she's ever read! Another said I'm "a master storyteller."

The premiere novel, Drama Queen, was voted Divine Magazine's Readers' Choice Award for Favorite LGBT Mystery, Humorous, and Contemporary Novel of the Year!

As a past professional actor and emeritus college theatre professor, Joe knows first-hand the hysterically funny antics, sweet romance, and captivating mystery in the worlds of theatre and academia. The Nicky and Noah mysteries are full of them! You will laugh, cry, feel romantic, and love delving into this crackling new mystery audio book performed by Brian Cheney. So wave your Fairy Godmother's wand, ride coach, and head to the palace for a ball with a charming prince who has a slipper fetish! I promise you a happy ending!

DRAMA PRINCE (the 15th Nicky and Noah mystery) by Joe Cosentino

now an audio book performed by Brian Cheney

Joe Cosentino was voted Favorite MM Mystery, Humorous, and Contemporary Author of the Year by the readers of Divine Magazine for Drama Queen, the first Nicky and Noah mystery novel. He is also the author of the remaining Nicky and Noah mysteries: Drama Muscle, Drama Cruise, Drama Luau, Drama Detective, Drama Fraternity, Drama Castle, Drama Dance, Drama Faerie, Drama Runway, Drama Christmas, Drama Pan, Drama TV, Drama Oz, Drama Prince, Drama Merry, Drama Daddy, Drama King; the Player Piano Mysteries: The Player and The Player's Encore; the Jana Lane Mysteries: Paper Doll, Porcelain Doll, Satin Doll, China Doll, Rag Doll; the Cozzi Cove series: Cozzi Cove: Bouncing Back, Moving Forward, Stepping Out, New Beginnings, Happy Endings; the In My Heart Anthology: An Infatuation & A Shooting Star; the Tales from Fairyland Anthology: The Naked Prince and Other Tales from Fairyland and Holiday Tales from Fairyland; the Bobby and Paolo Holiday Stories Anthology: A Home for the Holidays, The Perfect Gift, The First Noel; and the Found At Last Anthology: Finding Giorgio and Finding Armando. His books have won numerous Book of the Month awards and Rainbow Award Honorable Mentions. As an actor, Joe appeared in principal roles in film, television, and theatre, opposite stars such as Bruce Willis, Rosie O'Donnell, Nathan Lane, Jason Robards, and Holland Taylor. He received his Master of Fine Arts degree from Goddard College, Master's degree from SUNY New Paltz, and is a happily married emeritus theatre professor residing in New York State.