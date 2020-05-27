Atlantic Acting School Offers Five-Week Summer Intensive

Deepen your craft with Atlantic Acting School. The five-week Summer Intensive runs July 6 - August 7. Students work with dramatic texts and are instructed in a disciplined approach to script analysis and working truthfully moment-to-moment. The program introduces the Atlantic Technique, Practical Aesthetics, through three core courses: Script Analysis, Moment Lab and Performance Technique. Further training in classes complementary to scene study include Voice, Speech, Movement and Improvisation.

Schedule a Virtual Audition on either Thursday, June 4, or Friday, June 5 to kickstart your application process and get answers to any questions you may have. You'll have the opportunity to audition for any of our training programs including our upcoming Summer Intensive, along with our Full-Time and Evening Conservatories.

In addition to the auditions, RSVP to hold your spot for an immersive virtual workshop on the Atlantic Technique.

RSVP HERE


