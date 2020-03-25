Atlanta Opera Wardrobe Artists Make Medical Masks In Costume Shop
The Atlanta Opera has committed to crafting medical masks for use in area hospitals affected by shortages in personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atlanta Opera has a fully equipped costume and wardrobe department ready to adapt during the current crisis, and has already received requests for 72,000 masks. Now that work on upcoming productions has ceased, Costume Shop employees will dedicate all their working hours to the effort.
See a video about the project. The Atlanta Opera's Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General & Artistic Director, is Tomer Zvulun, whose experience of medical supply emergencies dates back to his years as an Israeli army medic. He says: "This is a time of great need for the medical community and the community at large. The question that we ask ourselves is no longer 'How can we save our productions?' but 'How can we help save lives?'" Each mask is designed to cover an N95 respirator mask and prolong its usable life. Joanna Schmink, Costume Director for The Atlanta Opera, created a prototype early this week, and local hospitals are providing operating-room sheets for the Costume Shop employees to use as fabric.
The Atlanta Opera is also exploring other ways of harnessing its resources to alleviate the crisis, from its scenery workshop to its musicians and administrative staff. Meanwhile, as part of an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the company recently canceled the final two performances of its recent production of Porgy and Bess in advance of local and regional government calls to do so. The company paid the cast, chorus, crew and orchestra responsible for preparing and performing Porgy and Bess for the entire run. All told, some 300 people worked on stage, in the orchestra pit and behind the scenes to deliver the production.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)