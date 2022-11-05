Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Atheer Yacoub to Record Comedy Album at New York Comedy Club This Month

The performance will take place on November 20th.

Nov. 05, 2022  

Palestinian-American comedian and writer, Atheer Yacoub (Comedy Central, Gotham Comedy Live) will record her first stand-up comedy album at New York Comedy Club on November 20th at 7pm and 9:30pm.

Atheer Yacoub is a New York-based comedian, writer, and podcaster. Her comedy is inspired by her Palestinian-Muslim upbringing in Alabama. She came to the city with big hopes of making it in a respectable career, but found herself in comedy instead.

Atheer recently released her half-hour special for Comedy Central Arabia and has appeared on Gotham Comedy Live on AXSTV. Atheer was also a writer for The Breakdown with Mehdi Barakchian and Passport control with Mehdi Barakchian, which aired on BRIC TV. Atheer co-hosts The No Fly List Podcast which features funny conversations with other comedians, artists, and interesting people of color. She is also the co-creator of Muslim Girls DTF: Discuss Their Faith, a comedic web series discussing topics that affect brown and Muslim women. Atheer has opened for Bassem Youssef, Mo Amer, and Dean Obeidallah and has also made frequent appearances on Sirius XM radio including The Dean Obeidallah Show and John Fugelsang's show. She tours domestically and internationally and has performed in numerous festivals including the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, Laugh Devil Comedy Festival, New York Arab American Comedy Festival, The Big Brown Comedy Hour, Toronto's SheDot Festival, Muslim Funny Fest and 1001 Laughs Dearborn Comedy Festival. She can also be seen performing in basements all over New York City.

Tickets: $10 with Promo Code- ATHEER

7pm Show Tickets - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207664®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorkcomedyclub.com%2Fevents%2Fatheer-yacoub-album-recording?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

9:30pm Show Tickets - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207664®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorkcomedyclub.com%2Fevents%2Fatheer-yacoub-album-recording?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1-2022-05-201039285885




