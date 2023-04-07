Astrolabe Musik Theatre Presents the Canadian Premiere of INTO THE LITTLE HILL

Astrolabe Musik Theatre presents the Canadian premiere of UK composer George Benjamin's chamber opera Into the Little Hill, a lyric tale in two parts.

A contemporary re-telling of the classic Pied Piper tale, Into the Litttle Hill -by renowned English composer George Benjamin (Written on Skin ; Lessons in Love and Violence) with libretto by Martin Crimp -is an unflinching look at our response to the "Other". The story-of a mysterious stranger who rids a town of its rats, only to also make its children disappear when his promised payment is withheld-gives us pause. Who do we deem as "rats" in our society? Who gets to decide? What are we willing to do to get rid of them? And what are the consequences when we refuse to "pay the piper" - refuse to accept responsibility for the outcomes of our actions?

All six characters (The Crowd, The Stranger, The Narrator, The Minister, The Minister's Wife and the Minister' s Child) are sung by mezzo-soprano Emma Parkinson and soprano Heather Pawsey. Hailed as "an outstanding voice" (La Scena Musicale), Chinese-Canadian mezzo-soprano Emma Parkinson is a dynamic artist known for her versatility and musicianship.

Acclaimed for her "stylistic versatility, clarity, range" (Halifax Chronicle Herald) and "gorgeous operatic power" (Vancouver Sun) , Vancouver BC-based soprano Heather Pawsey's career encompasses opera, oratorio, symphonic, recital, chamber and contemporary music.

The unique orchestration for this production includes bass flute, basset horns, mandolin, and banjo. In a multi-disciplinary staging, Astrolabe's production incorporates dancers Juolin Lee, Daria Mikhalyluk and Hana Rutka . "It has always been my vision to have dancers as part of this intensely dramatic opera", says Astrolabe's Artistic Director Heather Pawsey.

Renowned conductor Leslie Dala (Vancouver Bach Choir, Vancouver Opera) is the Music Director, with direction and choreography by Idan Cohen of Ne.Sans Opera and Dance. (Cohen's new work Hourglass, recently premiered at the Chutzpah! Festival to rave reviews). Lighting design is by Victoria Bell, with costume design by Elena Razlog.

With music described as "fastidiously" composed and of "ravishing, shimmering beauty", George Benjamin is one of the world's foremost classical musicians. Known equally well as a composer and conductor, his symphonic and operatic works are performed internationally. Martin Crimp is a critically acclaimed playwright and theatre translator and is the librettist for all of Benjamin' s operas.