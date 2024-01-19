Ashley Park Reveals She Went Into 'Critical Septic Shock'; Is Recovering After 'Several' Organs Were Affected

Ashley Park has revealed that she went into "critical septic shock" late last year and is now in recovery after several of her organs were affected and infected.

In a new Instagram post, the Tony nominee says that "what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock," confirming that her health has been improving. She thanks her boyfriend, Paul Forman, for his support after the medical emergency ocurred during their vacation.

"You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," the Instagram post said, which included several photos and videos from the hospital and her recovery process.

According to Cleveland Clinic, Septic Shock is an extreme and life-threatening reaction to an infection. Organ failure and extremely low blood pressure are possible results of the infection.

While she is still in the "throes of recovery," Park also thanked "every doctor and ICU nurse" for their work in her recovery, along with the resort she was staying at in the Maldives for their assistance.

"Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay," the Instagram post's caption concluded.

Ashley Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mean Girls on Broadway. She was recently seen in the movie musical adaptation as Ms. Park. She can also be seen on screen in Netflix's popular series Emily In Paris.

Also appearing in the recent season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Meryl Streep, her Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George, The King and I, and Mamma Mia.