Artists Band Together To Save Arts For Talented High School Students In New York

One-third of the NYSSSA participants, or about 133 each summer, qualify as economically disadvantaged.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 3 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!

Artists Band Together To Save Arts For Talented High School Students In New York

Artists Band Together To Save Arts For Talented High School Students In New York

Performing and visual artists are banding together in Save NYSSSA Now to relaunch arts programming for talented high school students in the 52-year old New York Summer School for the Arts, known as NYSSSA. Despite an even greater need for student expression, the program has not been scheduled for 2024.

Historically funded by New York State, NYSSSA provides advanced learning opportunities with professional artists to 400 diverse student-artists each summer. One-third of the NYSSSA participants, or about 133 each summer, qualify as economically disadvantaged.

In the past two years, the New York State Department of Education, which by state law is in charge of the program, failed to mount the NYSSSA program at all.

NYSSSA has seven institutes in theater, orchestral studies, choral, dance (two programs), and others in visual and media arts. Pre-pandemic, the programs met on college campuses, often SUNY schools in upstate or western New York; for 2020-2021, the programs operated virtually.

Artists fear that, without immediate action by the Regents of the New York State Education Department, future opportunities will be lost forever to New York students.

Through the years, 20,000 New York high school students have gone to NYSSSA, many moving on to professional careers in the arts or in education. Peg Denithorne, a theater director and professor who has guided the NYSSSA Theatre program for the last decade, says, "We need to support our talented young artists, and help with college counseling and encouragement - which we do at NYSSSA. We need the Regents to help us put the arts in New York back on track."

The theater program was started with the guidance of the influential Circle Rep Theater Company, including Lanford Wilson, Marshall Mason, Tanya Berezin, Rod Marriott and Michael Warren Powell. In 2018, NYSSSA Theatre was given an award by the New York State Theater Education Association for its commitment to furthering theater education.

Among the graduates of the theater program are Hannah Corneau, who played Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway, Chris Perfetti from "King James" at Manhattan Theatre Club and "Abbott Elementary" (TV), Philip Seymour Hoffman, Oscar nominee for the film "Capote," Dudney Joseph Jr. from "The Harder They Come," at The Public, and Sheikh Muhtade, stepping into roles Off-Broadway this season.

A score of recent graduates created video testimonials on YouTube, urging the immediate revival of NYSSSA. "NYSSSA Theatre is everything. I got to be surrounded in a culture and environment of theater," says Juliana Durrant, a 2014 NYSSSA Theatre alum, adding that as a result she was able to attend NYU Tisch and to study around the world. "NYSSSA will continue to change lives forever," Durrant says.

The dance program was started by Carolyn Adams, a founder of the Paul Taylor Dance Company. Graduates include Amar Ramasar, who become a dancer in the New York City Ballet and returned to teach other students. "It's full-circle for me. It's so important that NYSSSA gives opportunities to under-privileged kids -- because I was one. NYSSSA is the first program to take me in and give me experience I would have never been able to afford," says Ramasar on a video released by Save NYSSSA Now.

The Visual Arts Program has been led by sculptor and professor Greg Lendeck, following in the footsteps of artist and teacher Yayoi Asoma, and Randy Williams of the School of Visual Arts. Its graduates include Graham Goddard, whose works are on display at the California African American Museum, and Saskia Kahn, an illustrator who returned to NYSSSA to teach.

Ghen Dennis, who led the Media Arts program, gathered comments from alums to create a video explaining the program's history and successes, built on a broad network and collaborative learning environment. Graduates from the Media program include Dan Cho, now a director of photography, Scoobie, a hip-hop musician and Chassidy Davis, a media arts professor. "NYSSSA was an incredible program for me to be part of. A whole new world unfolded around me," Davis says in the Save NYSSSA now video. Describing herself as homeless in high school, Davis says she went on to Emerson College and found great fulfillment in returning to teach at NYSSSA Media Arts.

"Without explanation or reason, the rug has been pulled out from NYSSSA by the Department of Education, and state funds are being diverted to private programs with zero accountability,and without the enormously valuable community spirit of NYSSSA. In the meantime, 800 students - diverse in every way -- have lost out on advanced learning opportunities that use equity and cultural competence as their core. The arts are so important to our world today -- we need the Department of Education to step up and take corrective action to put NYSSSA back on the boards," says Cynthia L. Cooper, a playwright who taught in the NYSSSA Theatre Institute.

Save NYSSSA Now has opened a website with extensive details about the program, https://SaveNYSSSAnow.weebly.com, including links to the video Save NYSSSA Now and short video testimonials. Organizing artists can be reached at SaveNYSSSAnow@gmail.com



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Broadway World Game Tony Awards Trivia


RELATED STORIES

1
The Museum of Broadway Extends Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO Photo
The Museum of Broadway Extends Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO

ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical, has been extended through October 30 at Museum of Broadway. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Full Cast Set for The Avett Brothers SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Photo
Full Cast Set for The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has revealed full cast and creative team for Swept Away. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Photos: STARS IN THE HOUSE Raises $55,000 During Labor Day Special Photo
Photos: STARS IN THE HOUSE Raises $55,000 During Labor Day Special

The Stars In The House Labor Day Special that was presented on Monday, September 4 by SiriusXM’s Seth Rudetsky, his husband, Broadway producer James Wesley and Entertainment Community Fund Chair Annette Bening has raised more than $55,000 so far. See photos from the event!

4
New Cast Members Join JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour Photo
New Cast Members Join JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour

Exciting news for fans of JAGGED LITTLE PILL! The North American tour of the Broadway musical has added three talented performers to its cast. Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley, and Teralin Jones will be joining the production. Learn where the show is playing and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast & Creative Team Set for The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena StageFull Cast & Creative Team Set for The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
Photos: STARS IN THE HOUSE Raises More Than $55,000 During Labor Day SpecialPhotos: STARS IN THE HOUSE Raises More Than $55,000 During Labor Day Special
Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley & Teralin Jones Join JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American TourJulie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley & Teralin Jones Join JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour
Dan DeLuca, Sally Struthers, Jen Cody & More to Star in TOOTSIE at Ogunquit PlayhouseDan DeLuca, Sally Struthers, Jen Cody & More to Star in TOOTSIE at Ogunquit Playhouse

Videos

Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman' Video
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
& JULIET

Recommended For You