Oct. 22, 2017  

Artistic Community Bands Together to Save Tin Pan Alley

Tin Pan Alley, an historic stretch located on 28th Street between Broadway and 6th Ave in New York City, has come under threat of demolition, and musicians, writers, performers, and artists from around the country are joining forces to save the neighborhood landmark.

So named for the sound of cheap pianos streaming out of open windows in the early 1900's, the block hosted iconic musicians such as Irving Berlin, Scott Joplin, Fats Waller, and Cole Porter.

Now, however, a number of the remaining structures have just been sold to a real estate developer and face the threat of being demolished and rebuilt as high rise apartments or luxury hotels.

The Tin Pan Alley Initiative is seeking to protect these properties by having them declared a national landmark. The effort, led by George Calderaro, includes a petition, as well as a series of events happening today, October 22. There will be performances showcasing the work that has come out of Tin Pan Alley, a series of walking tours, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.savetinpanalley.org/.

To sign the petition, click here.

Photo by Ben Sutherland


