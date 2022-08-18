Ariana DeBose to Lead Prime Video's HOUSE OF SPOILS

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose has been tapped to star in Prime Video's new psychological thriller House of Spoils.

Deadline reports that DeBose will play a chef who opens her first restaurant and is tasked with warding off the haunting spirit of the former estate owner who is threatening to sabotage her every move.

Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy will write and direct the new film as a vehicle for DeBose, which is based off of their original idea. The film will be produced by Prime Video and Blumhouse Television. Production will begin in the fall.

"We're excited to see Ariana's fresh, bold and spirited energy that won her an Oscar in a role that is completely different," said Blumhouse Television president Chris McCumber said to Deadline. "And with THE GIFTED filmmaking team of Bridget and Danielle, the talent in front of and behind the camera is exceptional."

Ariana DeBose recently made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story.

In addition to the Oscar, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards.