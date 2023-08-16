Ariana DeBose Space Thriller I.S.S. Gets Nationwide Theatrical Release

Ariana DeBose Space Thriller I.S.S. Gets Nationwide Theatrical Release

The Ariana DeBose-led sci-fi thriller I.S.S. has been picked up by Bleecker Street for a U.S. theatrical release.

Deadline reports that a specific premiere date for the film's nationwide release has yet to be revealed.

Previously premiering at Tribeca Film Festival, Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as nuclear war begins on Earth. Reeling from these events, astronauts and cosmonauts receive similar orders: take control of the station at any cost.

Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and written by Nick Shafir, the film was produced by Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell. The cast also includes Chris Messina, Pilou Asbæk, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, and Maria Mashkova.

Ariana DeBose received critical acclaim for her ground-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for her performance as Anita.

Onstage, DeBose is best known for her role as Disco Donna in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as a Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show and a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance.

In 2015, DeBose appeared alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the groundbreaking Tony-winning musical "Hamilton" as a member of the original cast in both the Broadway and off-Broadway productions, as well as the Emmy Award-winning film version. Additional theater credits include "A Bronx Tale," "Pippin," "Motown the Musical," "Bring It On: The Musical" and "Company."

Notable TV and film credits include the acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!", which premiered its second season this past spring, and the adaptation of the hit Broadway musical "The Prom" (Netflix). Next, DeBose will star in the feature films "Wish" (Disney), "House of Spoils" (Prime Video), and "Argylle" (Apple).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



