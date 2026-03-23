Anton Alekseev on Discipline, Storytelling, and Life on the Cirque Stage

Written by Tom White

Few art forms demand the discipline, trust, and physical precision required in contemporary circus. Over the past several decades, Cirque du Soleil has transformed the perception of circus worldwide, redefining it as a fusion of elite athleticism and theatrical storytelling performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.

Today, we speak with Anton Alekseev, a former elite gymnast who turned years of competitive training into a career under the lights of Cirque. Now performing in Drawn to Life, a collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and The Walt Disney Company, Anton reflects on the discipline behind the artistry, the challenge of embodying a character, and the dedication required to make each performance feel alive.

You are currently performing in Drawn to Life. What makes this production unique?

Drawn to Life is a collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and The Walt Disney Company, so storytelling is at the heart of the show. It brings together acrobatics, animation, and theatrical narrative in a way that feels both grand and deeply personal. In this production, I perform in the teeterboard act and understudy the role of Joe, one of the main characters. The role requires acting, comedic timing, and technical precision. It is a different level of responsibility compared to pure acrobatics. You are not just executing skills. You are becoming part of the story and helping move it forward.

What does a typical work week look like for you?

We usually perform two shows per day from Wednesday through Sunday, which means about ten shows a week. Training never stops. Even on show days, we warm up, condition, and rehearse. Recovery is just as important as performance. Stretching, physiotherapy, massage, and strength maintenance are part of the routine.

Consistency is everything for us. The audience sees one performance, but behind that is repetition refined over years. Every night requires focus and precision. And every show must feel new, even if it is your thousandth time performing it.

Who does your stage makeup? Do the artists apply it themselves?

In most Cirque productions, the artists are trained to do their own makeup. We follow detailed guidelines created by the artistic team, but we apply it ourselves before each performance. Over time, it becomes a ritual. When you sit down at the mirror and begin applying makeup, you slowly step away from your everyday self and into your stage identity. It prepares you mentally as much as physically.

What has this journey taught you personally?

Discipline becomes part of who you are. I started training at four years old, and that foundation still supports everything I do today. But the stage has also taught me vulnerability. It has taught me to trust partners completely, to adapt to change, and to begin again in new countries and new environments. This career is not just about performing tricks. It is about telling a story, connecting with people, and constantly growing as a person and as an artist.

As the understudy for the role of Joe, what does it take to balance acting with high level acrobatics?

That is actually one of the parts of the profession I enjoy the most. Joe is not simply an acrobat. He is an animator, a guide, almost a mentor within the story. Switching between acting scenes and teeterboard requires mental flexibility. One moment you are focused on comedic timing and character presence. The next moment you are flying several meters into the air. For me, that balance between performance and athleticism is what makes this career so exciting.

Many people see Cirque du Soleil as pure spectacle. What do audiences not realize about your work?

The mental and physical state behind every performance. You may have personal challenges, family concerns, or simply not feel your best that day. But when you step on stage, you must be fully present and completely focused. Every show has to feel like opening night. The audience sees two minutes of flight. They do not see the years of repetition and discipline that make that moment safe, controlled, and beautiful.

What continues to motivate you after so many years in such a high performance environment?

Growth. Even after thousands of shows, there is always something to improve. Timing, expression, connection with the audience. Every audience is different, and that keeps the experience alive.

Performance is not just repetition. It is renewal. The fact that you can take the same act and find something new in it each night is what motivates me to keep going and to keep evolving.

Watching Alekseev speak about his craft, it becomes clear that what sustains a career at this level is not only strength or technical mastery, but an unwavering commitment to growth. Behind the spectacle, beyond the flight and applause, lies discipline shaped over decades and a quiet dedication to showing up fully, night after night.

In a world that often celebrates the moment of risk, Anton Alekseev reminds us that true artistry lives in the preparation, the precision, and the constant pursuit of something better.

Photo Credit: Anton Alekseev