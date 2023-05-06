Anne Burnell & Mark Burnell Release New Single THE LUSTY MONTH OF MAY

National jazz radio favorites and one of Chicago's most popular musical duos, Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell have released a brand new, stand-alone single to celebrate spring, THE LUSTY MONTH OF MAY.

From Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, originally recorded by Julie Andrews, Anne and Mark's clever arrangement breathes new life into this song. The jazz rendition is highlighted by Anne's vocals, along with husband Mark Burnell's harmonies and inventive piano styling, Pat Mallinger on saxophone, Joshua Ramos on bass, and Jim Widlowski on drums and percussion. Recorded on Chicago's Southside at Soundmine Studios by Dennis Tousana, with mixing by Erik J. Martin, SoundAnswer and mastering by Harry Brotman, Sonic Bistro.

The inspiration for this arrangement was to take the listener on a fun journey to a New Orleans second line celebration of spring and all things lusty and gay. "We are both LGBTQ allies and sing the lyric 'It's mad, it's gay' with glee, especially in the current environment - we say gay, loudly and proudly, love is love", chimes Anne. Mark adds some humorous musical quotes near the end to drive the frivolity of the song home. This recording continues their inventive style that Jazz Weekly calls "keeps it fun and funky" while praising their "clever interpretations".

Anne and Mark Burnell have had much to celebrate this past year with the release of their 2022 critically acclaimed CD. "Two For the Road" has become an instant jazz radio favorite across the nation, garnering airplay at over 100 jazz radio stations including WRUW/Cleveland, KPBX/Spokane, WWUH/Hartford, WWNO/New Orleans, WPPB/Long Island, WAER/Syracuse, WDCB/Chicago, and KCSB/Santa Barbara. They also performed live on Chicago's WGN Midday Show, appeared on WGN Radio on After Hours with Rick Kogan, and had a feature article in the Chicago Tribune. The album's second single Peppermint Tea was named one of the "Top 40s Blues + Singles" of 2022 by UK's Blues Blues. Grammy Award-winning author and jazz critic Neil Tesser exclaims "it is one sweet ride."

Singer-songwriter Anne Burnell has been praised as "a singer of glorious gifts" by the Chicago Tribune and a "fluid, silken voice navigates the various scales with remarkable agility and delightful phrasing" by Chicago Jazz Magazine. While her multi-talented, singer-arranger-pianist husband Mark Burnell was called "silky smooth and highly polished," by the Chicago Tribune. Mark was lauded for his musical creativity and versatility with Chicago Jazz Magazine saying "he uses his skill and instincts as a jazz improviser to adapt to any situation, even one that contains no jazz at all."

Named "Chicago's Top Ten" for two consecutive years by New York's Cabaret Hotline, Anne and Mark have delighted audiences in Bern, Zurich, Paris, Freiburg, Geneva, Jamaica, Panama, and Amsterdam. Most recently their 2022-23 national tour took them to the Sarasota Jazz Festival, St. Louis' Blue Strawberry, Wisconsin's Plymouth Jazz and Blues Crawl, Florida Studio Theatre and Jazz at Two in Sarasota. But it's in Chicago where they have made their huge musical imprint, performing at some of the Windy City's top spots including Davenport's, Skokie Theatre, Park West, Drury Lane Water Tower Theatre, Tortoise Supper Club, WDCB Jazz, Le Piano and Signature Room. They have also performed the National Anthem for the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, and Special Olympics. Their recordings, "Little Things We Do Together", "Blues In The Night", and "Summer Days & Dreamy Nights", have been featured on Chicago radio stations WGN, WBEZ, WDCB and nationally on NPR stations.

Visit BurnellMusic.com for further information. Their recordings are available for purchase at Amazon.com, and online at iTunes and at all streaming outlets including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and YouTube.