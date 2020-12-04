Anika Noni Rose, Alex Brightman, Christy Altomare and More Join JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY Live Singalong

Join Tony Award- winner Anika Noni Rose as she hosts the Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Global SING-ALONG . The show will stream live on Netflix YouTube tomorrow, Saturday, December 5th at 10:00am PT.

It's time to get into the holiday spirit as you belt out songs from the film such as "Square Root of Possible," "Make It Work" and "This Day."

Featuring appearances from Alex Brightman, Christy Altomare, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Lexi Lawson, Elena Ricardo, Gabrielle Reid, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Amber Ardolino, Andrew Durand, Arica Jackson, Julia Knitel, Kennedy Caughell, Laurel Harris, Marisha Wallace, Marcus Paul James, Michael Lee Brown, Nasia Thomas, PJ Adzima, Raymond Lee, Rebecca LaChance, Saint Aubyn, and Sissy Bell.

A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it's up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) - and a long-forgotten invention - to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and "This Day" performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.

