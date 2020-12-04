Anika Noni Rose, Alex Brightman, Christy Altomare and More Join JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY Live Singalong
Anika Noni Rose will host the event, streaming live on the Netflix YouTube channel, Saturday, December 5th at 10:00am PT.
Join Tony Award- winner Anika Noni Rose as she hosts the Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Global SING-ALONG . The show will stream live on Netflix YouTube tomorrow, Saturday, December 5th at 10:00am PT.
It's time to get into the holiday spirit as you belt out songs from the film such as "Square Root of Possible," "Make It Work" and "This Day."
Featuring appearances from Alex Brightman, Christy Altomare, Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Lexi Lawson, Elena Ricardo, Gabrielle Reid, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Amber Ardolino, Andrew Durand, Arica Jackson, Julia Knitel, Kennedy Caughell, Laurel Harris, Marisha Wallace, Marcus Paul James, Michael Lee Brown, Nasia Thomas, PJ Adzima, Raymond Lee, Rebecca LaChance, Saint Aubyn, and Sissy Bell.
A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it's up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) - and a long-forgotten invention - to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.
From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and "This Day" performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell Join LA Philharmonic for MUSICALS AND THE MOVIES on PBS
On Friday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. tune into Musicals and the Movies featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars. ...
PHOTO: First Look at Samantha Barks as Elsa in West End FROZEN
Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year....
Theatre Professionals Launch Online Catalog Featuring Unique Art, Including Scarves, Masks, Wine Classes and More
The website features the unique art of over 100 theatre professionals. The 'Artists SurTHRIVING Catalog' is the perfect place to do your holiday shopp...
Photo Flash: Matthew Morrison Stars in DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL!
Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the sto...
VIDEO: First Look at Matthew Morrison in DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL!
Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the sto...
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is Now Available For Licensing Through Concord Theatricals
The Spongebob Musical is now available for licensing through Concord Theatricals! The production is available for schools, colleges, universities, and...