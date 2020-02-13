Anastacia McCleskey, Khalifa White, Gina Lamparella and More Join CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Revival

Click Here for More Articles on CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

Additional casting has been announced for the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change.

Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) has joined the cast as a standby, along with understudies Quentin Oliver Lee, Timothy Quinlan (Motown West End), Khalifa White (School of Rock national tour) and Gina Lamparella (The Phantom of the Opera).

They join a cast that includes Alexander Bello (Joe Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Arica Jackson (Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Harper Miles (Radio 3), Jonah Mussolino (Noah Gellman), Nya (Radio 2), Chinua Payne (Jackie Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman), Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Chris Fenwick.

Direct from a smash-hit run on London's West End, this new production of Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and Jeanine Tesori's (Fun Home) musical stars Sharon D Clarke in an exhilarating, Olivier Award-winning performance as Caroline, an African-American maid whose world of 1963 Louisiana ripples with change both large and small. Erupting with transcendent songs and larger-than-life imagination, Caroline, or Change explores how, in times of great transformation, even the simplest acts shake the earth.

Caroline, or Change will begin performances on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7, 2020 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).





