American Guild of Musical Artists and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society Release Return-to-Work Playbook

The Playbook presents a step-by-step approach for performing arts organizations on reopening responsibly.

American Guild of Musical Artists and Stage Directors and Choreographers Society have announced the wide release of the AGMA/SDC Return to Stage and Performing Arts Playbook.

The overarching goal of this Playbook is to help performing arts organizations responsibly reopen so that AGMA artists and SDC Members can safely return to work. The AGMA/SDC Return to Stage and Performing Arts Playbook helps to address the unique challenges of singing, dancing, stage managing, choreographing, and directing by outlining the layers of protection necessary to mitigate risks.

"Ensuring a safe return to work is now at the forefront of our work even as we continue to navigate the devastating impact of the pandemic on our Members and the industry at large. The forced closure of performance spaces across the country led us to this collaborative effort with AGMA and our medical experts and the result is this Playbook," said Laura Penn, Executive Director of SDC. "It has already proved invaluable in working with employers and in educating our Members about what getting back to work safely will look like. We will continue to support the memberships of SDC and AGMA with refinements to the Playbook as new information comes to light."

Notably, the Playbook presents a step-by-step approach to reopening built on five levels linked to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and allows for increasing activities based on clear criteria. The key is ensuring proper space and ventilation for the activity involved, augmented by a foundation of consistent and thorough hygiene practices and regular testing.

"From the onset of this life-changing pandemic, the economic security, health, and safety of our members have been top of mind. AGMA, SDC, and our medical experts are extremely proud of our Playbook, as it helps to address the unique risks of singing, dancing, stage managing, choreographing, and directing," said Len Egert, National Executive Director of AGMA. "Our Playbook was initially intended as an internal tool for AGMA and SDC, but we are happy to make it widely available to the industry at large, because we are all in this together."

The two entertainment unions-AGMA, which represents opera and choral singers, ballet and modern dancers, and staging staff, and SDC, representing theatre stage directors and choreographers-have been working with medical experts Dr. Mark Cunningham-Hill, Dr. Steven J. Anderson, and Dr. Laura S. Welch since June. These experts have decades' worth of experience in protecting the health of employees and maintaining healthy workplaces.

"SARS-CoV-2 poses particular risks for the performing arts and a science and data driven approach is required to bring performances back that are safe for all involved," said Dr. Cunningham-Hill. "Collaborating with AGMA and SDC has allowed us to provide a common message so everyone understands the part they play in achieving that goal."

In addition to the Playbook, AGMA and SDC, alongside their medical experts, have created a series of webinars for the unions' members, each focusing on the unique challenges of specific disciplines, including dancing, singing, directing and choreography. Over 1,000 members have participated to date in these in-depth presentations and discussions.

To access the AGMA/SDC Return to Stage and Performing Arts Playbook please visit here.

About the Medical Experts

Dr. Mark Cunningham-Hill led the response to SARS, MERS, Zika, and Ebola for GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson and is now aiding international and U.S.-based companies in navigating through this pandemic. A transformative senior executive and expert physician, his experience spans Occupational Medicine, Wellness, Mental Wellbeing, Work-Life Effectiveness, Personal Energy Management, Digital Health Technologies, Occupational Health and Hygiene Risk Management, and Well Building Design.

Dr. Steven J. Anderson is a renowned sports medicine doctor who has provided medical care for the Pacific Northwest Ballet, the United States Diving Team, NCAA and Pac 12 sports, and numerous local high schools and club teams. Dr. Anderson has served as Chair of the Committee on Sports Medicine and Fitness for the American Academy of Pediatrics and has been a Seattle Magazine and/or Seattle Metropolitan Magazine "Top Doctor" on multiple occasions.

Dr. Laura S. Welch is an occupational medicine specialist, board certified in internal medicine and occupational medicine, licensed to practice in DC and Maryland, and consultant. With over 30 years of experience, she has the acute ability to analyze the physical, mental, and social wellbeing of both groups of people and individuals, to best promote health and safety in the workplace. For 15 years she served as medical director at the Center to Protect Workers Rights (CPWR), a research institute affiliated with the Building and Construction Trades department of the AFL-CIO. She has served as a consultant to many federal agencies, including OSHA and the CDC. Dr. Welch has worked with several union-management committees on health and safety issues, including United Auto Workers-Boeing. She continues to frequently provide occupational medicine expertise to the AFL-CIO.

