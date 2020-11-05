American Dance Guild Festival Week 5 Features Joan Myers Brown, Douglas Dunn and Bill Evans

Virtual offering 10 Years Over 10 weeks will be taking place from October 12 through December 20.

Reaching into its archival treasure trove of rarely seen recordings of past events, The American Dance Guild continues their virtual offering 10 Years Over 10 Weeks, a rich collection of video performances of honorees and guest artists over the last ten years of ADG Performance Festivals. The video stream, which runs for ten weeks, features works by 25 dance luminaries from ADG Festivals 2009-2019. Each of the Festival artists appear sequentially by year, running for one week. The live festival has been postponed this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The American Dance Guild's 10 Years Over 10 Weeks is available to stream on Vimeo and through the ADG website. The showings are free, with donations welcome. The full 10 Years Over 10 Weeks lineup is below.

NEXT WEEK, Nov. 9 through Nov. 15, the 2020 ADG Virtual Festival will stream WEEK FIVE, a special tribute to choreographers Joan Myers Brown, Douglas Dunn and Bill Evans, honorees at American Dance Guild Festival 2014. Video footage each week will be live from 10am Monday to 11:59pm Sunday ET. To be shown on WEEK FIVE:

JOAN MYERS BROWN

A MOVEMENT FOR FIVE

(World Premiere, Spring 2015)

Choreographer: Dawn Marie Bazemore

Music: A compilation of various artists

Lighting Design: Nick Kolin

Costume Design/Execution: Natasha Guruleva



Section I: The Breakdown

Dwayne Cook Jr, Joe Gonzalez, Lalah A. Hazelwood, Victor Lewis Jr, Allison MacDonald, Adryan Moorefield, Courtney Robinson, Jah'meek D. Williams



Section II - For Five

Joe Gonzalez with Dwayne Cook Jr, Victor Lewis Jr, Adryan Moorefield



Section III - Exoneration?

The Cast



"A Movement for Five" choreographed by Philadanco alum Dawn Marie Bazemore about the "Central Park Five," the black and Latino teenagers wrongly convicted of raping a white female jogger in New York City in 1989. A Movement for Five opens with Public Enemy's anthem "Fight the Power" blaring out, depicting the social landscape of the time. This poignant work grabs the audience's attention from start to finish in both social justice content and powerful dance expression.

Inspired by the events surrounding the Central Park 5, this piece aims to uncover the structure of a community and socio-political system that failed to protect the lives of five innocent young boys living in Harlem in 1989. *Courtesy of Philadanco

DOUGLAS DUNN

NEAR MISS

Choreography: Douglas Dunn

Music: Mozart, Bach

Costumes: Douglas Dunn & Andrew Jordan

Performers: Douglas Dunn, Jules Bakshi, Alexandra Berger, Emily Pope-Blackman, Jake Szczypek, Paul Singh, Timothy Ward

RV (excerpt) 2004

Choreography: Douglas Dunn

Music: Fernando Sor, Etude, Opus 35, No. 22

John Dowland, Now, O Now I Needs Must Part;

François Couperin, Tierce en Taille, Élévation

Performers: Janet Charleston



DOUGLAS DUNN, a graduate of Princeton University, has been dancing and making dances for forty-three years. In 1971, while a member of the Merce Cunningham Dance Company, and of Grand Union, he began presenting work in New York City. In 1976, he formed Douglas Dunn & Dancers and began touring the US and Europe. In 1980, the Paris Opera and the Autumn Festival invited him to set Stravinsky's Pulcinella on the Paris Opera Ballet. He received a Guggenheim Fellowship in the same year. In 1998, he was awarded a New York Dance & Performance Award (Bessie) for Sustained Achievement. Visit Douglas DunnDance.com for full bio.

THREE PRELUDES (2009)

Choreography: William (Bill) Evans

Music: George Gershwin

Costume: William (Bill) Evans In memory of my mother, Lila Snape Evans

Performer: Bill Evans

COLONY (2001)

Choreography: William (Bill) Evans

Music: Tanya Gerard, Michael Kott, Jeff Sussman, Robert Thomas

Costumes: Sandra Cain

*Performers: Ryanne Currie, Mackenzie Ferraro, Abbey Hemmann, Sylvia Larraca, Devon Larcher, Megan McQuarrie, Angela Miller, Francis Isai Rivera Pacheco - For the 2014-15 season, the members of the Bill Evans Dance Company are all dance majors in the Palladino School of Dance, Dean College, Franklin, Massachusetts

"Several years ago, I had the fascinating opportunity of teaching modern dance and tap technique and composition classes to members of the Kahurangi Maori Dance Theatre in Hastings, New Zealand. During the residency, the dancers took me to their hand-carved community meeting house and showed me photographs of their ancestors-Polynesian warriors with tattooed faces, in rigid poses, and Victorian British clothing." - Bill Evans

WILLIAM (BILL) EVANS is currently a professor of dance and artist in residence in the Palladino School of Dance, Dean College, Franklin, MA. He is professor emeritus at the College at Brockport, SUNY and the University of New Mexico. He danced, choreographed and served as artistic coordinator with Repertory Dance Theatre, 1967 - 74. The Bill Evans Dance Company celebrated its 40th anniversary in April 2014. It has appeared in all 50 states, throughout Mexico and Canada, and in 22 other countries. He created the Evans Method of Teaching Modern Dance Technique, which is disseminated through a four-summer certification program. He has been awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from the National Dance Education Organization and Dance Teacher Magazine as well as ADG; a Guggenheim Fellowship, the New Mexico Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, and was named one of three favorite world tap dancers in the Dance Magazine Readers' Poll. Visit billevansdance.org for full bio.

