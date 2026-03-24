Amber Ardolino, Brent Comer, Keri René Fuller, and More Join THE JANICE JAM: BROADWAY FOR BREAST CANCER

Amber Ardolino, Omar Cardona, Brent Comer, Lissa deGuzman, Christine Dwyer, Keri René Fuller, McKenzie Kurtz, Kara Lindsay, Donald Webber Jr., Onco-Ballet Foundation, and more will take the stage for the fourth annual Matt DeAngelis' THE JANICE JAM: BROADWAY FOR BREAST CANCER on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM) at Sony Hall (225 W 46th St, New York, NY 10019). With musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), the event will be a powerful evening of song, celebration, and solidarity benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) - funding research for Metastatic Breast Cancer.

THE JANICE JAM channels the magic of Broadway to honor those we've lost, uplift those still fighting, and fund critical research. Founded in 2023 by Broadway performer Matt DeAngelis (Swept Away) in loving memory of his mother, Janice, who passed away from metastatic breast cancer in 2022, alongside a passionate group of friends and Broadway industry colleagues, THE JANICE JAM curates an unforgettable evening of Celebration, Remembrance, and Awareness each year. The event serves as both a tribute to Janice's love for theater and a rallying cry for the millions affected by metastatic breast cancer, with 100% of net proceeds supporting research grants through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the world's largest private funder of breast cancer research.

A limited number of General Admission Table Seating are available at $100 per person with access for guests to a full menu of cocktails and food available for purchase. During the event, attendees will hear stories of survival encouragement and celebrate those past and present with a one-of-a-kind evening of songs from the Best on Broadway.

Broadway's own Breast Cancer Survivors, TV/Broadway stars and more will be announced to participate in addition to the previous names listed. Kara Lindsay (Once Upon a Mattress, Romy & Michele: The Musical) will be also recognized that evening with the second-annual Fighting Flamingo Award commemorating her fight against the disease and work in helping to find a cure. Stage IV breast cancer thriver Tami Eagle Bowling (The Eagle Method) will be sharing her story of resilience.

The evening has musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess: The Concert) with Yair Evnine (Guitar/Cello), Rich Mercurio (Drums), Lee Nadel (Bass) and Meg Toohey (Guitar). DJ Mike Borowski acts as the afterparty DJ with additional performers from STAGE TIME.

The event is Executive Produced by DeAngelis, Dwyer and Bryan Campione (I Was a Teenage She-Devil), with Tami Eagle Bowling, Kim Blair, Christine Ward (BCRF), Nzinga Williams (Masquerade) and PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon/STAGE TIME) as Producers and Alex Temple Ward, Katie Michelle Stahl, Larkin Bogan (Wicked), Ember Productions (Maxwell Haddad and Amber Coates), and Isaac Evans as Associate Producers. Jen Ash (What a Wonderful World, CATS: The Jellicle Ball at PAC) acts as Production Stage Manager, with Alice M. Pollitt (Titanique) as Assistant Stage Manager and Madeline O'Hara and Imani Denson-Pittman as Production Associates.