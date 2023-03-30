Alysha Umphress, Max Von Essen & More to Star in JUDY ON TV!: CELEBRATING 'THE JUDY GARLAND SHOW'

In this Judy Garland centennial year, Lyrics and Lyricists is presenting Judy on TV!: Celebrating "The Judy Garland Show," looking at Garland's iconic talent through the lens of her landmark 1963-64 weekly television broadcasts. Award-winning entertainer and music director Billy Stritch leads this tribute joined by a sensational cast of his nightclub and theater friends - Aisha de Haas, Gabrielle Stravelli, Alysha Umphress and Max von Essen - written and directed by Tony Award nominee Dick Scanlan. Judy on TV! is in the historic Kaufmann Concert Hall on May 6, 7, and 8 and tickets are available here.



The Judy Garland Show lasted only nine months and the star saw its cancellation as a devastating failure. Stritch and Scanlan see it much differently, noting that the show's 26 hours of concert material capture a crucial era of her life and legacy as one of the greatest entertainers of all time.



"The Judy Garland Show is a key component of Garland's legend," comments Scanlan. "Our understanding and appreciation of Judy Garland would have been very different if the show had never been produced. Its arc - from triumphant beginning and one-of-a-kind performances to untimely cancellation and heartbreak - encapsulates Garland's entire story."



"There seems to be no end of ways to celebrate Judy Garland," notes Stritch, who was also Liza Minnelli's longtime collaborator. "We're thrilled to have found a way that is totally new, focusing on her TV show. Our stellar cast will perform songs Judy is famous for such as 'The Man That Got Away,' 'Come Rain or Come Shine,' and 'Over the Rainbow,' along with some she never performed outside of the show, like 'Paper Moon' and an astonishing "Cottage for Sale,' along with some of the duets and medleys that were a hallmark of the show.'"



LYRICS & LYRICISTS 2022/23 SEASON



All Performances In Person

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN': Jessica Vosk SINGS THE SONGWRITERS OF LAUREL CANYON

Fri, Jun 2, 7:30 pm

Sun, Jun 4, 2 pm

Mon, Jun 5, 7:30 pm

Broadway sensation Jessica Vosk, who won hearts with her performances in Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof and more, then flat-out stole them in her sold-out 2021 Carnegie Hall debut, brings her love of the California songwriters of the 1960s and '70s to our stage. She celebrates writers including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, David Crosby, John Phillips and The Mamas & the Papas, the Eagles' Don Henley and Glenn Frey, and others who created the West Coast pop sound that defined an era. In a show created with renowned music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell and acclaimed director James Darrah, who collaborated with Vosk on the fabulous Great Performances production "The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood," Vosk takes us inside the intimate California community that launched a thousand hits and ignited new directions in songwriting. Hear Vosk in songs she makes both "of their time" and of ours in this one-of-a-kind show from one of today's most gifted and captivating performers.