Alvin Ailey, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre Of Harlem, And New York City Ballet Join Forces with New Voting Initiative

Scheduled to launch on Friday, October 2 on each company's social media platforms and website.

Five of New York City's acclaimed dance companies have joined together to create a new online initiative to urge the dance community to do their civic duty and vote: #NYCDANCEUNITES.

Scheduled to launch on Friday, October 2 on each company's social media platforms and website, the campaign will be an on-going social advocacy initiative, inviting all dance artists and companies in NYC to participate. Led by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispánico, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and New York City Ballet, the voices of each organization's artists, staff and communities will be heard.

The first iteration of #NYCDANCEUNITES will focus on voter turnout, encouraging dancers, dance makers, dance companies, dance advocates and dance supporters to make their voices heard both online and in real life, by encouraging others to vote throughout the month of October and by voting themselves in November.

The companies ask all presenting organizations, dancers and lovers of dance in NYC to elevate and participate in #NYCDANCEUNITES by cross-posting, sharing, and engaging in discourse across all platforms. Materials are available on Dance/NYC's website here.

Statement from the artistic directors of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (Artistic Director Robert Battle), American Ballet Theatre (Artistic Director Kevin Mckenzie), Ballet Hispánico (Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro), Dance Theatre of Harlem (Artistic Director Virginia Johnson), and New York City Ballet (Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan): #NYCDANCEUNITES for the power of art to make a difference. In the challenge of this moment, we unite. Unable to make our art, be in our spaces, or connect with our community in person, we come together online to magnify our voices. VOTE. This election is for all of our futures.

Join us. Use the hashtag, create a video, raise your voice. VOTE!

In the future, #NYCDANCEUNITES will activate the NYC dance community around additional campaigns: a variety of social justice issues, access to dance education, and opportunities for the dance field in a changing world.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You