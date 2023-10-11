Alison Chace And Lauren Schaffel To Star In Industry Reading Of HERE COMES THE NIGHT

"Here Comes The Night" raises essential questions about how a woman's right to choose can influence the trajectory of her entire life.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 4 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Alison Chace And Lauren Schaffel To Star In Industry Reading Of HERE COMES THE NIGHT

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening as Alison Chace and Lauren Schaffel take the spotlight in an exclusive reading of the compelling play by Lisa Kenner Grissom "Here Comes The Night." This gripping performance is set to captivate audiences and ignite conversations, all under the direction of the talented Illana Stein.

"Here Comes The Night" Synopsis: In "Here Comes The Night," we follow the lives of Olivia, a devoted musician's wife and passionate climate science advocate, and Maggie, an old friend turned social media influencer. Olivia invites Maggie to spend a weekend with her as she embarks on an at-home medication abortion. Little does Olivia know that Maggie, though well-intentioned, is about to send her life spiraling in unexpected directions. These two women, from different generations, are about to profoundly impact each other's lives, all due to a woman's fundamental right to choose.

As they grapple with their decisions, they find themselves providing support and insight in ways they could never have foreseen. "Here Comes The Night" raises essential questions about how a woman's right to choose can influence the trajectory of her entire life. The play navigates complex themes, including abortion, body autonomy, friendship, and the unforeseen consequences of choices we make.

Event Details:

  • Date: October 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 pm
  • Location: The Barrow Group Theater Space, 520 8th Ave, 9th Floor, Studio 2
  • Produced by: LMC Productions

Donations Accepted for Plan C: While the reading is free and open to industry professionals, we are accepting donations on behalf of Plan C, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reproductive justice and access. Your contributions will support their vital work.

Contact Information:

Join in for this poignant and thought-provoking reading on October 22, 2023, which promises to leave a lasting impression. "Here Comes The Night" is more than just a play; it's a reflection on the choices we make and the paths they lead us down.

About Lisa Kenner Grissom: Lisa Kenner Grissom, an accomplished LA-based playwright and screenwriter, has carved her niche in exploring intricate societal truths through the lens of intimate relationships. Her impressive portfolio includes the award-winning short film "Tattoo You," which was adapted from her acclaimed one-act play of the same name (Winner, Samuel French Off Off Broadway Festival). The film has received recognition at over 15 film festivals across the United States and internationally. Grissom's talent extends to full-length plays, with "Here Comes The Night" being one of her thought-provoking works.

"Here Comes The Night" Synopsis: In this thought-provoking play, we delve into the lives of Olivia, a devoted musician's wife and passionate climate science advocate, and Maggie, an old friend turned social media influencer. Olivia invites Maggie to spend a weekend with her as she embarks on an at-home medication abortion. Little does Olivia know that Maggie, though well-intentioned, is about to send her life spiraling in unexpected directions. These two women, from different generations, are about to profoundly impact each other's lives, all due to a woman's fundamental right to choose. As they grapple with their decisions, they find themselves providing support and insight in ways they could never have foreseen. "Here Comes The Night" raises essential questions about how a woman's right to choose can influence the trajectory of her entire life.




RELATED STORIES

1
Kimberly Akimbo 2-LP Vinyl Edition to be Released in January Photo
Kimberly Akimbo 2-LP Vinyl Edition to be Released in January

Get ready to experience the acclaimed 'KIMBERLY AKIMBO' Broadway cast album in a brand new way with the upcoming 2-LP vinyl edition. Find out more about this special release and relive the magic of this Tony Award-winning musical.

2
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Photo
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC

Earlier this week, the new rock musical, EXORCISTIC presented by HRS Productions and Orgasmico Theatre, officially arrived at The Box. The unauthorized parody of The Exorcist was brought back by popular demand after their sold-out run at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles.  Catch a sneak peek in this video.

3
Tom Kitt & Jerry Zucker Are Collaborating on a New Musical Photo
Tom Kitt & Jerry Zucker Are Collaborating on a New Musical

Tom Kitt is working on a new musical with Airplane! director Jerry Zucker. 

4
Photos: WICKED Stars Enjoy the Plaza Hotels WICKED-Themed Tea Photo
Photos: WICKED Stars Enjoy the Plaza Hotel's WICKED-Themed Tea

See photos of the stars of Wicked enjoying a Wicked-Themed Tea at The Plaza!

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Tom Kitt & Jerry Zucker Are Collaborating on a New MusicalTom Kitt & Jerry Zucker Are Collaborating on a New Musical
Photos: WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Enjoy the Plaza Hotel's WICKED-Themed TeaPhotos: WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Enjoy the Plaza Hotel's WICKED-Themed Tea
Video: Ephraim Sykes & Aisha Jackson Sing from PAL JOEYVideo: Ephraim Sykes & Aisha Jackson Sing from PAL JOEY
Manhattan Theatre Club's POOR YELLA REDNECKS Begins Previews TonightManhattan Theatre Club's POOR YELLA REDNECKS Begins Previews Tonight

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SIX

Recommended For You