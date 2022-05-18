Ali Stroker Releases New Picture Book ALI AND THE SEA STARS

Tony Award-winner Ali Stroker released her new picture book, Ali and the Sea Stars on May 17th! The book is semi-autobiographical and features a spirited girl in a wheelchair who stages a show for her hometown based on the pivotal summer Ali performed in her first musical by the Jersey Shore.

There are little to no picture books that feature children with disabilities. Given Ali's history making runs on Broadway, including being the first person in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway and being the first person in a wheelchair to win a Tony, Ali and the Sea Stars teaches young readers no matter their differences, there are no obstacles in their way of making their dreams a reality.

Ali Stroker won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as 'Ado Annie' in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! In 2020, she starred in the Lifetime holiday film, Christmas Ever After. She made history as the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway in Deaf West's acclaimed 2015 revival of Spring Awakening. She starred in 12 episodes of "The Glee Project," culminating in a guest role on Fox's "Glee." Ali can currently be seen guest-starring in HBO Max's "And Just Like That..." as well as in a key recurring role in the final season of Netflix's "Ozark". She recurred in the ABC series, "Ten Days in the Valley" and guest-starred on CBS' "Blue Bloods," Freeform's "The Bold Type," Fox's "Lethal Weapon," CBS' "Instinct," The CW's "Charmed," and Comedy Central's "Drunk History." 2021 saw the publication of her acclaimed novel, The Chance to Fly (Abrams Books) and she will soon release a children's book entitled Ali and the Sea Stars (HarperCollins) on May 17th, 2022. She's performed her cabaret act at Green Room 42 and solo'ed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, New York's Town Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and Carnegie Hall. Her mission to improve the lives of others through the arts, disabled or not, is captured in her motto: "Turning Your Limitations Into Your Opportunities."

Purchase the book HERE!