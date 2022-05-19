Alex Newell, Jinkx Monsoon & More to Take Part in 2022 LOVE ABOVE ALL BALL

In celebration of Pride, and to kick off an unforgettable summer to remember, Rockefeller Center will host the 2022 Love Above All Ball on June 24th from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM at the iconic Rainbow Room. This event will benefit this year's partner Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway that's committed to helping people across the country receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial services.

The Rainbow Room and Bar SixtyFive will feature headline performances from Oliver Sim, the artist best known as bassist and co-frontman of The xx who has just begun releasing his own solo music, Kill the Lights' singer and actor Alex Newell, alongside music from the evening's Emcee, DJ and New York City nightlife staple Honey Davenport. Additional special performances will include a cabaret sing-along from RuPaul Drag Race Winner Jinkx Monsoon and Matthew Mazur aka DJ Mazurbate. Beloved chef, food personality and author of The Cook You Want to Be Andy Baraghani will curate an exceptional menu, paired with the liquid stylings of Brooklyn mixologist and author of Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails Shannon Mustipher.

Rockefeller Center will be awash in signs and symbols of Pride throughout the campus with rainbow pathways, hundreds of Pride flags surrounding The Rink, and vinyl decals decorating its spaces. Select retailers will soon announce limited edition offerings, discounts, and activations for the month-long celebration.

The Pride Month celebration has become a staple of Rockefeller Center's programming, playing a key role in ensuring there's an inclusive and diverse space for all in the heart of Midtown. After a 2-year hiatus, the Love Above All Ball makes its long-awaited return to Rockefeller Center's 65th floor. This new tradition began in 2019 with headliners MARINA, Betty Who, and Shangela, who starred in the celebration's debut while benefiting the Born This Way Foundation.

Tickets for the Love Above All Ball are $375. The event will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets available for purchase here.

