Album Review: Minchin's Matilda Musical Makes Move To Movies On MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack

We Never Miss A Roald Dahl Musical.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Album Review: Minchin's Matilda Musical Makes Move To Movies On MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack Heigh Ho, dear lovely rainbow tribe, Bobby Patrick, your rainbow reviewer is back in CD-Land to offer another broken-down breakdown of a new music release. So, strap in and get ready, as Bobby goes on the record ABOUT the record.

This week's album entry in the BobbyFiles, MATILDA THE MUSICAL (or Roald Dahl's MATILDA...), brings 13 of the 16 Tim Minchin songs from the Broadway hit and sprinkles some instrumental themes by Christopher Nightengale on top. With a screenplay by original writer Dennis Kelly, it would seem that fans of the Cast Album from this film's progenitor (what? Bobby knows words?!) will be well satisfied (and even a little curious) about the changes. The film casts Dame Emma Thompsom as the villainous Miss Trunchbull, the wicked HeadMistress who torments our precociously powerful poppet, Matilda. The role of the Trunchbull has traditionally been played by male-identifying actors, having been created by Tony Award® Nominated Bertie Carvel, and followed on by the likes of Craig Bierko, Christopher Sieber, and Bryce Ryness, and indeed, in the trivia section for this film's IMDB page it states that Ralph Fiennes was to play the part, but the Trunchbull finally landed on Dame Emma, and listeners should be nothing but thrilled at that news because this Dame Delivers. For her two big numbers, THE HAMMER and THE SMELL OF REBELLION, Thompson (a master of understated film performing) gives vent to her theatrical side, presenting a garish gargoyle of mustache-twisting villainy, selling every note she sings, and she sings quite well. Some may not remember, but those of us musical theatre fans from way back still have our vinyl of the original London cast of ME AND MY GIRL which was ET's first MAJOR theatre gig.

As with all Dahl works, the main baddie is not alone in their badness, as Roald always plants other rotting flowers in his gardens, and this brings us to the marvelous Stephen Graham and the luminous Andrea Riseborough as Mr. & Mrs. Wormwood. Both of these Brits have crossed the pond on occasion to act in American projects, Graham most notably in BOARDWALK EMPIRE as Capone and Riseborough in BIRDMAN with Michael Keaton. However talented these two are, though, the movie has cut the songs that gave them larger spotlights on The Broadway. Still, the Wormwoods get to shine through on the first song, MIRACLE, which is a testament to the talent of these Thespians. Alisha Weir, Matilda herself, has a lovely, flutey little girl voice that pitches just the right amount of precious to precocious, creating the kind of sympathy the audience is supposed to have for the magical moppet. The richness of Lashana Lynch's voice is this album's secret weapon that is, for Bobby's money, way too secret, since the film has made casualties of the Broadway numbers, THIS LITTLE GIRL and PATHETIC. However, with her solo lines in WHEN I GROW UP and her song MY HOUSE, she shows a measure of the gifts that make her, plus Thompson, the reasons for acquiring this soundtrack. If Bobby were to let some rain fall with this rainbow and add some critic to this critique, it would have to fall upon the children's chorus. As individual voices that crop up now and again, they seem competent, pleasant sounding, and even fun... but as a group singing as one, they sound chirpy, whistle-y, and annoying, and what's worse than an annoying child, my rainbow children? An annoying group of them... singing! Unlike with the professional stage kids of the Broadway album, Bobby's little ears were a little offended.

That aside, Minchen & Co have adapted the score to suit the film medium, the cast has made good meals of their singing assignments, and the additional instrumental scoring by Nightengale is, quite frankly, gorgeous. Most everything is in exciting minor keys, throughout, that give the requisite drama overall, and there are treats to be heard. Is it the Broadway show? No, but it's not supposed to be, cuz it's a MOVIE! In all, this album is a fine adaptation of the familiar and we enjoyed most of it, and can forgive the cuts made between mediums. As such, Bobby gives the MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack a solid...

3 1/2 Out Of 5 Rainbows

