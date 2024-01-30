Alan Menken to Receive 2024 Howard Ashman Award From GMHC

Special guests include John Edwards, Claybourne Elder, Adam Jacobs, Arielle Jacobs, Stephen Schwartz, and more.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Alan Menken to Receive 2024 Howard Ashman Award From GMHC

GMHC will honor Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winning composer Alan Menken with the 2024 Howard Ashman Award at the 9th annual GMHC Cabaret.

Menken will be presented with the award on February 26 at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in New York City.

Special guests include John Edwards (MJ: The Musical, Jersey Boys); Claybourne Elder (HBO's The Gilded Age, Company); Adam Jacobs (Aladdin, Les Miserables, The Lion King, and the upcoming revival of The Who's Tommy); Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love, Aladdin, Wicked, In The Heights); Stephen Schwartz (composer of Broadway musicals such as Godspell, Pippin, Wicked, and Disney-animated features including Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Prince of Egypt); and more to be announced. Kyle Branzel will be the music director.

"Who better to carry forward the vision, passion, and storytelling of Howard Ashman than his composing partner for his most beloved shows? Without Alan Menken, there is no Little Shop of Horrors, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, or Aladdin," says GMHC Vice President of Policy Jason Cianciotto.

Proceeds from the cabaret will directly support GMHC's lifesaving programs for thousands of people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. GMHC's comprehensive psychosocial services include HIV/STI testing, prevention, mental health and substance use treatment, legal and immigration support, housing, workforce development, policy advocacy, and meals and nutrition.

Event Details: 

Date: 2/26/24

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Joe's Pub, 425 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10003

Tickets: https://gmhc.org/cabaret2024

About Alan Menken

In a career spanning over half a century, Alan Menken has composed music for theatre productions such as: God Bless You Mr. Rosewater, Beauty and The Beast, A Christmas Carol, The Little Mermaid, Sister Act, Leap of Faith, Newsies, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, A Bronx Tale, Hercules, Little Shop of Horrors. For film: The Little Mermaid (Animated and Live-action), Beauty and The Beast (Animated and Live-action), Newsies, Aladdin (Animated and Live-action), Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Enchanted, Tangled, Sausage Party, Disenchanted. For television: Sesame Street, Lincoln, The Neighbors, Galavant, Tangled.

About The Howard Ashman Award

The Howard Ashman Award is named for the Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award-winning lyricist of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Little Shop of Horrors, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1991. Menken was Ashman's longtime musical collaborator. This is the 9th annual awarding.




