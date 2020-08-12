Actors' Equity Applauds Walt Disney World's New On-Site Virus Testing Center; Equity Performers to Return to Work
AEA President Kate Shindle shared, 'Equity’s executive committee has signed a memorandum of understanding with Disney'.
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement regarding reports that Walt Disney World has agreed to provide space for an on-site center for COVID testing at Walt Disney World.
"We have been consistent that testing is an important part of ensuring a safe workplace for Equity performers, and today, I'm pleased to see that Disney World has agreed," said Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association. "With the news that Disney will make testing available for Equity performers and others in the park, I'm happy to announce that Equity's executive committee has signed a memorandum of understanding with Disney for Equity performers to return."
On June 23, Disney announced plans to recall members for rehearsals the following week. On June 25 Equity made a public statement that actors need to be tested because actors cannot practice social distancing throughout their workday. The following day, on June 26, Walt Disney World rescinded all of its recall notices for Equity members.
Equity has recently approved safety plans for Diana: A True Musical Story, and two theatres in Massachusetts. All the safety plans included testing.
Equity's demands for testing were featured in more than 2,300 articles, including in CNN, The Washington Post, New York Times and Associated Press. The union made over 80 posts on social media social media with a reach of 20.9 million.
Equity has been working to protect the safety of its members from COVID-19 since before the pandemic caused widespread closures nationwide, making its first public statement on March 2, quickly calling to postpone Equity auditions and asking Mayor Bill de Blasio to put worker safety first as the mayor considered whether to limit public gatherings to slow the spread of Coronavirus.
Notably, Equity hired Dr. David Michaels, the former head of OSHA during the Obama administration, to serve as health and safety consultant for the union. Dr. Michaels has so far released a memo stipulating the four conditions that must be met before theatres should consider resuming production.
Equity's other work regarding the coronavirus includes advocacy to increase and now extend unemployment insurance payments and subsidy for COBRA continuation coverage. Equity also launched the Curtain Up Fund to provide members with emergency financial relief.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Ben Vereen's Son, Ben Vereen Jr., Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to hear of the passing of Benjamin Vereen Jr., the son of Tony-winning actor Ben Vereen....
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit
Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new ...