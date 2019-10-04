Aaron Sorkin Talks Modern Politics At THE WEST WING 20th Anniversary Panel
At a panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of his landmark television series, The West Wing, screenwriter and Broadway playwright, Aaron Sorkin, used the occasion to delve into deeper issues currently plaguing our national politics,
As part of the discussion Sorkin pressed for the return of civics lessons in school because it produced "better voters" and could be used to combat the "the tribalism that we have right now."
"I think, in a democracy, how can it not ultimately be the responsibility of the voters? We're right to point to all the people we're pointing at right now in Washington saying, 'This is so un-American, what's going on,' but when are voters going to bear some responsibility" Sorkin said, addressing the crowd.
"Every four years, there's this incredible opportunity, because most people don't have time to do much more than to get through their day and get food on the table and take care of their kids, but every four years, we have the opportunity to hear a great debate and make great progress."
He added, "We never hear the great debate. It's 'Hillary's emails!' It's wasted every time, and that is so frustrating."
As to the show's idealistic cast of characters, Sorkin explained his initial instincts for creating the show, "Why not a show showing our leaders as confident as the doctors and nurses on hospital shows?" he explained, "That was the intention behind 'The West Wing.' It was always a bit of wish-fulfillment. ... People have asked what would 'The West Wing' be like today? I like to think it would be exactly the same. I write very romantically and idealistically, but I feel romantic and idealistic about American institutions and Americans."
He continued, "There was an off-screen character on 'The West Wing,' which was the American voter, who was always treated with respect."
Read more from the panel at Variety.
