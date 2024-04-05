ACCIDENTALLY BRAVE Produced by Steven Soderbergh to Screen in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meadows Behavioral Healthcare will present a special New York screening of Accidentally Brave starring Maddie Corman. The film was produced by Steven Soderbergh, from a screenplay by Maddie Corman, and directed by Kristen Hanggi. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Corman; Jason E. Alexander; Gary Katz, LCSW, CSAT; and Jen Acker, LCSW, CSAT, moderated by The Meadows’ Stefanie Carnes, PhD, CSAT. This special event will take place on Tuesday April 16, 2024, at the DGA New York Theater, with doors opening at 6pm and the screening beginning at 7pm. Tickets are free, with advance registration required.

What do you do when your husband of two decades and the father of your three children is suddenly revealed to have a shameful and disturbing secret? Accidentally Brave is Maddie Corman’s courageous, unflinchingly honest story of what happens when a familiar world falls apart. Based upon her one-woman show of the same name, and with raw vulnerability and unexpected humor, Maddie delivers a moving tale of perseverance and hope as the unthinkable tests her marriage, family, and values. Simultaneously a confession, a share, and an examination of what it means to navigate a world without certainty, Maddie goes beyond the salacious headlines to recount a story of growth and healing which could easily have destroyed her, revealing how, despite the odds, she and her husband have managed to stay together.

“I truly meant for this piece to be something that heals and helps and provides some kind of service,” shared playwright and performer Maddie Corman. “It comes from a place of deep pain and unimaginable loneliness and a burning desire to shine a light on the secrets that keep us sick and tell the stories that are scary to tell and to remind one another of the grace that can sneak in when one’s heart is cracked open.”

"Maddie is masterful at expressing the devastating impact of betrayal,” says Meadows Senior Fellow Stefanie Carnes, PhD. “With her use of side-splitting humor and gut-wrenching honesty, she takes viewers on a journey of trauma, resilience, perseverance, and hope. She is truly a gifted artist and will be an incredible inspiration to partners healing from betrayal."

Additional screenings are scheduled for Austin, Texas in June and Chicago, Illinois in August, also sponsored by Meadows Behavioral Healthcare.

Tickets are available now by visiting accidentallybraveny.eventbrite.com.