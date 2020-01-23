ACA Galleries Presents TRACK WORK: One Hundred Years of New York City's Subway
ACA Galleries is pleased to announce the upcoming exhibition, TRACK WORK: One Hundred Years of New York City's Subway.
The subway as a subject has captured the artist's imagination since its beginnings. A symbol of modern progress, the subway is a great unifier; the ultimate democracy where people from different boroughs, classes, races, and ethnicities come together for the same fare and experience.
The exhibition showcases an array of artists' narrative interpretations over the last century and demonstrates how the subway exemplifies the diversity and community that defines New York as a city.
The subway provides dramatic possibilities for non-narrative art which explore the geometries and lines of girders and tracks as well as extreme darkness to bright sunlight.
More information available at www.acagalleries.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
VIDEO: Theatre Student Performs THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA As Both Christine And The Phantom
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Video: Rob McClure Shares a First Peek at MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Everyone's favorite nanny is on her way to Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire!... (read more)
Get A First Look At Alexandra Billings In Costume As Madame Morrible In WICKED
Alexandra Billings became the first transgender actress to step into the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked, making her official debut on January 20th!... (read more)
Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)
Mandy Gonzalez Reveals She is Fighting Breast Cancer
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, according to an exclusive interview with People.... (read more)