A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN to Launch on BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, is set to release the electrifying musical A Night with Janis Joplin to its platform on January 19th. Starring Mary Bridget Davies, Broadway's original "Janis" in her Tony Award® nominated performance, the show was filmed live during one of its final performances on October 4, 2018 at La Mirada Theatre for The Performing Arts in Los Angeles. The release of BroadwayHD's groundbreaking live-capture of the show will coincide with the anniversary of the rock icon's birthday, while ushering in the 50th anniversary celebration of Woodstock and her famed performance at the legendary concert.

Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with southern comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Originally staged at the Lyceum Theater in 2013, A Night with Janis Joplin follows the icon's RISE to fame and pays tribute to some of her biggest musical influences -- legends like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith.

Produced for the stage by La Mirada Theatre for The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment in association with T&D Productions, LLC, A Night with Janis Joplin is written and directed by Randy Johnson, with choreography by Patricia Wilcox and musical direction by Brent Crayon. The show features such unforgettable songs as "Me and Bobby McGee," "Piece of My Heart," "Mercedes Benz," "Cry Baby" and "Summertime."

"Michael Joplin and I have loved watching A Night With Janis Joplin from its first mounting, on to Broadway, and now the current production," said Janice's sister, Laura Joplin. "We are so lucky to re-experience the excitement of Janis's performing all over again! We are particularly pleased that we'll now have a filmed version, allowing others to enjoy our sister along with us."

The BroadwayHD production is produced by Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, and directed by David Horn, executive producer of PBS's Great Performances for WNET. The multi-camera capture delivers the live performance specifically for a streaming audience, bringing this unique performance to life for viewing to subscribers anytime, anywhere.

BroadwayHD co-founder Stewart F. Lane added, "A Night With Janis Joplin is the kind of production that is perfect for the live stage so it's important that any filming captures the electricity and life of the show. We're in a unique position to be able to translate that authenticity to viewers on any platform."

"Janis is a true icon and her influence on music can still be felt today," said Bonnie Comley co-founder BroadwayHD. "We are absolutely thrilled to bring this production to life and share it with her legions of fans and those new audiences that will discover her for the first time."

In addition to A Night with Janis Joplin, fans will be delighted to know that they can also stream the documentary Janis: Little Girl Blue on BroadwayHD starting January 19. Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg (Deliver Us from Evil, West of Memphis) takes audiences through the rock & roll trailblazer's incredible evolution. Musician Cat Power narrates the film's story, as told in Joplin's own words through a series of personal letters she wrote to her parents over the years, offering new insight of a bright and complex woman who changed the face of music forever.

