92Y Presents Online Classes Featuring Alex Lacamoire and More in August

Harvey Granat Presents | ICONS OF THE AMERICAN SONGBOOK: SETTING THE STANDARD

Harvey Granat with special guests Daryl Sherman, Emma McGahan and Lisanne Lyons

Starts Mon, Aug 10-Aug 24, 1 pm, $75 for 3 sessions

Performer, producer, and educator Harvey Granat presents a three-part program exploring some of the musicians, composers, and lyricists that helped created the Great American Songbook. Their standards transcend the time in which they were written to become the cultural fabric for generations of music lovers and are revived time and time again as reflections of the human spirit. Through performance, video, and images, Granat will showcase just a few of the talents whose lyrics or music help make up this canon, including Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein, Harold Arlen, Marvin Hamlisch, Dorothy Fields, and Sammy Cahn. Granat has hosted his popular 92Y series Harvey Granat Presents for years and has now created this special online series featuring seldom seen video clips and his own performance of these great works.



Aug 10: Rodgers & Hammerstein (with a special focus on Carousel and The King and I) with special guest singer/pianist, Daryl Sherman, who has - as Michael Feinstein notes - "Taste, charm, singing, playinga??as good as it gets."



Aug 17: Harold Arlen and Marvin Hamlisch with special guest up-and-coming Broadway performer Emma McGahan.



Aug 24: Dorothy Fields and Sammy Cahn special guest, Lisanne Lyons, one of south Florida's leading jazz vocalists and head of jazz vocal studies at FIU School of Music.

CABARET HISTORY AND Great Performances

Starts Mon, Aug 10-Aug 31, 6 pm, $160 for 4 sessions

Award-winning cabaret performer and member of the 92Y Music Faculty, Michael Kirk Lane leads this lecture series about the art form of cabaret. Using video and audio recordings of influential performers throughout the decades-including Mabel Mercer, Bobby Short, Julie Wilson, Baby Jane Dexter, Nancy LaMott and many more-the series explores the history of the art form and where it is headed into the future.

THE ART OF BROADWAY ORCHESTRATION

Online Class with Naomi Lewin and guests Jonathan Tunick, Harold Wheeler, Larry Hochman and Alex Lacamoire

Mon, Aug 24, 7 pm, $10

Behind every Broadway musical is an orchestrator who turns the composer's melodies into what you actually hear in the theater-from the sweeping strings in A Little Night Music, to the modern vibe of Hamilton. Legendary orchestrators Jonathan Tunick (A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures), Harold Wheeler (The Wiz, Dreamgirls, The Full Monty), Larry Hochman (The Book of Mormon, Spamalot, The Addams Family), and Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights ) shed light on how they create the sound of Broadway in a 92Y School of Music conversation with Naomi Lewin. Lewin is host of the popular syndicated program "Classics for Kids" and former host of weekday afternoon music on WQXR.



