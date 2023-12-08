92NY to Present Sandbox Percussion With Conor Hanick

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Sandbox Percussion with Conor Hanick, piano on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7:30 pm at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center. Online streaming is also available for 72 hours following the performance. Tickets start at $40 and are available at Click Here.

A leader in a new era of contemporary percussion chamber music, Sandbox Percussion and brilliant pianist and new-music champion Conor Hanick bring a program centered on the New York premieres of two works composed for them.

Christopher Cerrone's Don't Look Down, a 17-minute concerto for prepared piano and percussion quartet, was written during the pandemic and is the composer's reflection on its effects. He says, "The title of the work takes its name from an article by the economist Paul Krugman - himself referring to the moment when the cartoon character Wile E. Coyote would look down and suddenly realize he'd fallen off a cliff, at which point he would actually drop." The work's movements reflect on the world before the pandemic, the uncertainty of the during, and the welcome noise of the now, employing sonic oddities from wine bottles to a bicycle pump. The kinetic nature of Cerrone's work is in stark contrast to the elegance of the new concerto by the dizzyingly talented Tyshawn Sorey.

Christopher Cerrone, Don't Look Down

Tyshawn Sorey, For Arthur Jafa (NY Premiere)

This concert is under 90 minutes and will be performed without intermission. Join us in the hall's lounge following the performance and meet the artist.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Described as "exhilarating" (The New York Times) and "utterly mesmerizing" (The Guardian), GRAMMY-nominated ensemble Sandbox Percussion is dedicated to artistry in contemporary chamber music. The ensemble was brought together in 2011 by a love of chamber music and the simple joy of playing together; today, Sandbox Percussion captivates worldwide audiences with visually and aurally stunning performances.

Sandbox Percussion's 2021 album Seven Pillars was nominated for two GRAMMY awards - Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance and Best Contemporary Classical Composition. The ensemble performed the piece more than 15 times throughout the United States and Europe last season, including at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris.

In the 2023-24 season, Sandbox Percussion performs Seven Pillars at the VIVO Music Festival (Columbus, OH); the New School (New York); Aperio, Music of the Americas (Houston); the Frost School of Music (Miami); Brown University (Providence, RI); and the Peace Center (Greenville, SC), among other venues. For their performance of Andy Akiho's Seven Pillars at Caramoor, Sandbox was picked as one of The New York Times' Best Classical Music Performances of 2023. As Zachary Woolfe shared, "In early fall 2021, I watched this quartet rehearse Andy Akiho's "Seven Pillars," a brooding, thrilling, Mahler-length taxonomy of noise that Sandbox had already captured on a vivid recording. But it wasn't until nearly two years later, in June at Caramoor, that I finally saw these four musicians burn through the Akiho, in a spectacle of flashing lights and constant motion."

This season, Sandbox Percussion also releases their fourth album, Wilderness, featuring the piece of the same name by experimental composer Jerome Begin. Other season highlights include two performances at the Park Avenue Armory (New York), featuring premieres by Chris Cerrone and Viet Cuong; a performance at the 92nd Street Y with pianist and new-music champion Conor Hanick featuring the New York premiere of two works composed for them by Christopher Cerrone and by Tyshawn Sorey; and an appearance at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Sandbox Percussion will also continue to champion Viet Cuong's acclaimed concerto for percussion quartet, Re(new)al, including performances with the Des Moines Symphony and with the Albany Symphony, which commissioned the piece.

Besides maintaining an international performance schedule, Sandbox Percussion holds the position of ensemble-in-residence and percussion faculty at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and The New School's College of Performing Arts. In 2016, Sandbox Percussion founded the Sandbox Percussion Seminar, introducing percussion students to the leading percussion chamber music of the day.

Pianist Conor Hanick is regarded as one of his generation's most inquisitive interpreters of music new and old whose "technical refinement, color, crispness and wondrous variety of articulation benefit works by any master," according to the New York Times. Hanick has performed with the San Francisco Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Alabama Symphony, Orchestra Iowa, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, New York Philharmonic, Elbphilharmonie, De Singel, Caramoor, Cal Performances, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, the Park Avenue Armory, presented at the Gilmore Festival, and has worked with acclaimed conductors including Esa-Pekka Salonen, Ludovic Morlot, Alan Gilbert, and David Robertson.

A fierce advocate for the music of today, Hanick has premiered over 200 pieces and collaborated with veteran composers like Pierre Boulez, Kaija Saariaho, and Steve Reich, as well as some of the leading composers of his generation, including Nico Muhly, Caroline Shaw, Tyshawn Sorey, Samuel Carl Adams, and Anthony Cheung. This season, Hanick will be performing recitals across the U.S. and Europe, including performances with Julia Bullock, Jay Campbell, Joshua Roman, Seth Parker Woods, AMOC (American Modern Opera Company), and the Takt Trio. Some of these performances include Hanick's San Francisco Performances debut at Herbst Theater, joining Sandbox Percussion at 92NY, the Aix-en-Provence Festival, and, as part of the California Festival in Ojai, he will perform a new set of piano etudes by Samuel Carl Adams, whose piano concerto No Such Spring Hanick premiered last year to wide acclaim with the San Francisco Symphony and Esa-Pekka Salonen.

Hanick is the director of Solo Piano at the Music Academy of the West and serves on the faculty of The Juilliard School, Mannes College, and the CUNY Graduate Center.

