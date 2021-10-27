75+1 Celebrating Composer Judith Lang Zaimont's 75th Birthday to be Presented at New York City's Merkin Hall

75+1, a very special celebration (rescheduled from 2020) of internationally renowned composer Judith Lang Zaimont's 75th Birthday, will be presented on Monday, November 8 @ 7:30 PM at New York City's Merkin Hall at The Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street (btw Broadway and Amsterdam) in Manhattan.

Performers will be pianist Joanne Polk, violinist Xiao Wang, cellist Julian Langford and The Amernet String Quartet, presenting Zaimont's Jupiter's Moons for solo piano, A Strange Magic - String Quartet No. 2, Tanya Poems for cello solo and the Nocturne and Romp movements from Piano Trio No. 1 - Russian Summer.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks are required to enter Merkin Hall.

Tickets are $30, reserved seating, $20 seniors and students, and can be obtained at https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/75-1-a-celebration-of-judith-lang-zaimont/.

Judith Lang Zaimont is internationally recognized for her music's distinctive style, characterized by emotion, expressive strength and dynamism. Her creation of inventive and widely varied colors and textures is repeatedly cited, whether in orchestral, or choral works and chamber music. A 2003 Aaron Copland Award winner, the 2016 The American Prize in Chamber Music Composition, and a 2017 American Prize in Orchestral Composition, she has enjoyed a distinguished career as composer of over 120 works with performances by the Philadelphia Orchestra, Janacek Philharmonic, Baltimore Symphony, Berlin and Czech Radio symphonies, Camerata Bern, BBC Concert Orchestra and the Kremlin Chamber Orchestra. Her music is widely performed throughout the U.S. and Europe and has been recorded for Sorel Classics, MSR Classics, Naxos, Navona, Harmonia Mundi, Arabesque, Milken Family Foundation, Albany, Jeanné, Leonarda, Northeastern, and 4Tay labels. Her principal publishers are Subito Music, Galaxy/ ECS, Jeanné, Lauren Keiser Music Publishing and Vivace. She is creator and editor-in-chief of the critically acclaimed book series The Musical Woman: An International Perspective. More information about Ms. Zaimont, including sound clips of many of her compositions, is available at http://www.judithzaimont.com.