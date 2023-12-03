46th Kennedy Center Honorees Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, and Dionne Warwick Recieve Medallions

The 46th Kennedy Center Honorees Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick are celebrated in Washington, D.C. in advance of THE 46TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS, broadcasting Wednesday, December 27 (9:00 – 11:00 P.M., EST/PST) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Check out the honorees with their medallions below!

The Honorees received their medallions at a ceremony presented by Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein and hosted by Rita Moreno (2015 Honoree) Saturday evening, December 2, at the United States Department of State with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken serving as honorary chair.

Tributes to the 46th Kennedy Center Honorees take place at the Honors Gala on December 3, 2023 in the Kennedy Center Opera House.

Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS