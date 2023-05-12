1,580 Tickets to Ten Broadway Shows to be Distributed to Service Members During Fleet Week

TDF has partnered with The Community Foundation of New Jersey to obtain 1580 tickets to ten Broadway shows. These tickets will be distributed, at no cost, to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard who will be in New York City during this year's Fleet Week. Fleet Week will take place May 25 through May 30, 2023.

"At TDF through our Veterans Theatregoing Program we have helped thousands of local vets experience the thrill of Broadway shows at no cost," said TDF Executive Director Victoria Bailey. "We are delighted to partner with the Community Foundation of New Jersey and the United States Navy to send active service members to Broadway and extend our veterans programming to include active duty military."

The ten shows the service members will see at no cost are: musicals Aladdin, Chicago, Hadestown, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge, SIX and Shucked; and plays Fat Ham, Life of Pi and Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Tickets will be distributed through the United States Navy's Public Affairs Office in Norfolk.

The Community Foundation of New Jersey serves approximately 1,160 fundholders - individuals, families, and businesses with philanthropic funds, which they use to recommend grants to worthy causes and communities. "Funds at the Community Foundation of New Jersey may be used to directly improve people's lives beyond the usual grantmaking, and this is a great example of that," said Madeline Rivera, Program Officer at the Community Foundation. "Unique philanthropic ideas like these enable us to have broad impact in areas important to our fundholders."

ABOUT TDF VETERANS THEATREGOING PROGRAM:

Founded in 2017 through support from New York City Committee on Veterans, TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program makes one of New York's greatest cultural assets-theatre and dance-more accessible and welcoming to those who have served our country. This program encourages veterans to enjoy the performing arts in New York City by making theatre a medium through which they can interact, engage, and communicate their experiences as a community. TDF Vets partners with Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) throughout the five boroughs to bring groups of veterans and their companions to performances of Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. Members of TDF Vets are also offered free membership to the TDF Membership Program, which provides deeply discounted tickets to Broadway, Off-Broadway, and dance productions to veterans, service members, and other groups with limited incomes. For veterans who require additional services, TDF offers access to TDF Accessibility Programs, which provide accommodations for guests including open captioning and audio description for guests with vision or hearing loss, wheelchair and companion seating, and service animal accommodations.

ABOUT TDF:

Founded in 1968, TDF (formerly known as Theatre Development Fund) is a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. They fulfill their mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities and support the makers of the performing arts.

TDF is primarily known for their theatregoing programs, including the TKTS by TDF Discount Booths and TDF Membership program; Accessibility programs (including open captioning, audio description, Autism Friendly Performances and the Veterans Theatregoing Program), Education & Community Engagement programs (serving more than 12,000 New York City students annually and thousands of underserved individuals), as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research Programs. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational. To learn more about TDF, go to tdf.org. FB/Instagram/Twitter: @tdfnyc.

THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF NEW JERSEY

creates and scales custom solutions for purpose-driven individuals, families, and businesses. From creative projects that tackle critical societal or policy issues to scholarship funds, corporate philanthropy, legacy funds and donor advised funds, CFNJ manages nearly every kind of giving vehicle and tailors solutions to meet critical needs. CFNJ's team of specialists understand the unique contours of communities and manage the scope of CFNJ investment and grantmaking capabilities with precision. With $725 million in assets, the Community Foundation grants tens of millions of dollars each year through its more than 1,100 funds. In 2022, CFNJ granted more than $150 million to nonprofits in New Jersey and beyond. For more information: https://cfnj.org